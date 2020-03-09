Ayla Schwartz Hosts Harmonies 4 Hope at The Green Room 42

On March 30th, at 7pm, thirteen year old Ayla Schwartz (original Young Elsa/Frozen Broadway), will be hosting Harmonies 4 Hope at The Green Room 42. This magical evening will benefit The Covenant House to better the lives and futures of homeless teens. "For the first time in forever", ALL the original, former, and current Young Elsas and Young Annas will come together to share the stage. These 14 talented princesses will sing songs with messages of hope, strength and inspiration in a beautiful evening of fundraising.

This event is organized by Ayla Schwartz as a mitzvah project for her upcoming Bat Mitzvah. All proceeds will benefit The Covenant House.

Additional donations can be made through the following fundraising link: https://www.covenanthousediy.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=3502

Featuring:

Special guest: Robert Creighton (Duke of Weselton/Denver, Original Broadway Cast)

Musical DIrector: Jeff Pew (Swing/Denver, Original Broadway Cast)





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You