Australian Singing-Celeb, Robert Hofmann, Joins The Stonewall50 Festivities

Robert Hofmann and St John's in the Village celebrate Stonewall50 in style with the American premiere of WHAT THE FANDANGO?! A musical-comedy cabaret featuring international performance artist, Robert Hofmann

Hofmann brilliantly embodies four powerful personas in his stunning blend of comic genius and musical versatility creating a wild multi-gendered romp that took Down Under by storm. Now, What the Fandango?! timed to coincide with World Pride New York/Stonewall 50, will delight audiences in the heart of the West Village.

What the Fandango?! brings visual humor, spicy stand-up, and poignant performances peppered with musical genius. Australian singing celeb, Robert Hofmann and New York-based piano accordionist Will Holshouser will present this tour-de-force for two nights only on Tuesday June 25 at 7:30pm and Saturday on the eve of World Pride New York, Saturday June 29 at 7:30pm at Revelation Gallery, 224 Waverly Place (between W11th ST and 7th Ave.) Proceeds will be donated to Ads-Up (Australian Ex-pats Supporting Refugees.)

Hofmann splits into four distinct personalities to present a cavalcade of musical entertainment:

The feisty Helmut Wunderlicher workshops standard love songs into same-sex serenades;

Dr Gaye Thyme, a glam goddess with magnificent maracas;

The outspoken Sister Virgillious who risks being shut down by the church that provides a captive audience for...

the deluded guitar-playing hymn singer, Susan "I know someone just like her" Higgins.

These characters reveal themselves in memorable songs ranging from classic to contemporary PLUS three Hofmann originals written for the show.

Hofmann has sung many roles with West Australian Opera including Koko in The Mikado and Dulcamara in The Elixir of Love. He has sung with Opera Australia and performed in two cabarets with DivaLicious at the Sydney Opera House. His award-winning cabaret, Desperately Young at Heart played in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Edinburgh Fringes to rave reviews. Playing the piano accordion is the brilliant New York based Will Holshouser who has played with Ute Lemper, David Krakauer, Antony and The Johnsons, Martha Wainwright, Loudon Wainwright, Andy Statman, Phillip Johnston, Matt Munisteri & Brock Mumford, the Raymond Scott (tribute) Orchestrette, Roberto Rodriguez, Mark Morris Dance, New York City Ballet, Brooklyn Philharmonic Orchestra, and many others including Ron Horton (trumpet) and David Phillips (bass) in the Will Holshouser Trio.

With decades of dazzling performance experience spanning the globe, Robert and Will unite to create an enthralling hour of musical comedy with quick-change costumes by legendary designer Cherie Hewson. Directed by the internationally renowned Australian opera and music theatre director Stuart Maunder, What the Fandango?! takes adult audiences on a wild ride into high energy cabaret.

Order tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/what-the-fandango-tickets-61358797816

Watch trailer at: https://youtu.be/0oVzsQtMlu4





