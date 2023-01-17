Austin Nuckols & Lily Dwoskin to Present PLEASE LIKE US at The Green Room 42 This Week

Musical Writing team Austin Nuckols and Lily Dwoskin are showcasing an evening of their musical songs in "Please Like Us" at Green Room 42 on January 19, 2023 at 7pm EST.

"Two talented, underfunded, and overeducated New York City songwriters will present an evening full of fun, heart wrenching, and very stupid songs in "Please Like Us: An Evening of Nuckols and Dwoskin." Please like them. Really. We promise you will have a good time. Or at least, a time. Featuring a truly stellar cast directed by Mika Kauffman (Turning Krasniqi, The Civility of Albert Cashier), it will be a spectacular night of songs you'll be singing on the way out, for better or worse. Please come see our show. We'll do your laundry."

Featuring performers Trevor Bunce, Ashley Chiu, DeShawn Jenkins, Kate Loprest, Mark Mendez Muños, and Amy Weintraub.

Directed by Mika Kauffman and featuring band members Austin Nuckols (Piano), Ana Lei (Cello), Jacob Ott (Bass), Justin Novello (Drums).

Tickets are available online for $29 via the Green Room 42 Website.

is an NYC based composer, writer, and pianist hailing from central Virginia. They studied Musical Theatre Writing at NYU, and have been spotted banging on various pianos in the city since. Selected works include: Turtle on a Fence Post (Theater 555, Music), The Scarlet Savior: A Comic Book Musical (St. Luke's Theater, Co-Book & Music), Hyena in Petticoats (NYU, Co-Book & Music), and Please Say You Love Me Too (UCI, Co-Book & Music) with long term collaborator, Lily Dwoskin. His other works include: Inside Cloud 9 (Music & Lyrics) for Dreamers/Firehouse Theatre: a devised musical about the troupe's experiences with autism, and #adulting: a millennial opera (St. Luke's, Lowbrow Opera, Co-Libretto & Co-Music) an operatic sh*tpost, and its commissioned sequel, #adulting 2: Here We Go Again (Lowbrow Opera, Co-Libretto & Co-Music).

book/lyrics, based in New York, Lily is a graduate of NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, and the bookwriter/lyricist of: Hyena in Petticoats, Turtle on a Fencepost (which ran Off Broadway at Theatre 555), The Scarlet Savior (which ran Off Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre), and The Aviatrix, which received a digital production. She works for and is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America and has worked as a director, dramaturg, teaching artist, and stage manager.

Mika Kauffman

(director) is a multi-hyphenate creator, primarily a director and choreographer, musical writer, dramaturg and producer. Hailing from Baltimore, ze received their BFA from Towson University and MFA in musical writing from Tisch. Mika is a member of the Dramatist Guild and Parity Productions, and he co-founded the Trans Entertainment Guild, an organization dedicated to bettering the working conditions and lives of trans and gender expansive people in entertainment (transentertainmentguild.org). Off-Broadway: Turning Krasniqi (dir, choreo), The Civility of Albert Cashier (dir, choreo, producer), OPPY: A Mars Rover Story (dir, choreo), 10 Days in a Madhouse (director), #adulting, a millennial opera (director), The Great Cat Massacre (director). You can find their work at mikakauffman.com, IG: @mikakauffman.