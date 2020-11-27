Arwen Monzón-Sanders Announces CHRISTMAS WITH ARWEN Virtual Series

Announcing Christmas with Arwen - 30 days of song duets by 10-year-old wunderkind Arwen Monzón-Sanders and her Broadway stage musical co-stars. At just ten years old, the talented young singer has already appeared as Young Fiona in Shrek Jr. the Musical (Broadway Workshop), Molly in Annie the Musical (Manhattan School of Music) and most recently, Young Anna in Frozen the Musical.

During Christmas with Arwen, the brightest young stars of Broadway's biggest stage musicals will join Arwen in singing Christmas contemporary classics on camera. In one new daily video from November 26-December 25 at 8 a.m. EST, the young stars will showcase their talents, lift spirits and raise awareness for youth-oriented organizations No Kids Hungry and Samaritan's Purse's Operation Christmas Child. These two nationally-recognized 501(c)(3) charity organizations were carefully chosen by the stars' parents for their commitment to helping children at the community-level, through locally-delivered meals, toys and gifts.

Through song, Arwen and friends, and their parents aim to bring holiday cheer, awareness, and a season-long reminder to help our most vulnerable children.

Such guests include Lily Brooks O'Briant (Matilda The Musical), The Big Big Show (Netflix), Josh Turchin (the youngest composer in Off Broadway history with his show The Perfect Fit, and many more.

"Trust in your parents to help you-they can show you the way," she says. "Like Matilda says in the musical: Even if you're little, you can do a lot!"

