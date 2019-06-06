Anthony Norman And Krystina Alabado Will Lead INVISIBLE At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Anthony Norman and Krystina Alabado in INVISIBLE: A NEW MUSICAL directed by Marc Kudisch on September 2nd, 2019. A re-telling of H.G. Well's sci-fi classic The Invisible Man, as set through the lens of an 80's teen comedy (with an 80's-inspired original score, to match), INVISIBLE is the story of Griff and Kemper, two hopeless nerds, whose plans to woo the popular girls through science go awry when Griff accidentally turns himself invisible. With prom swiftly approaching, Griff, Kemper, and their goth friend Hemlock (who may or may not have a crush on Griff) must find a way to make him visible again, all while avoiding snobby cliques, busybody teachers, and the school's resident rich kid jock, Chetwick.

Anthony Norman (The Prom, Newsies) and Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Pyscho) in INVISIBLE: A NEW MUSICAL, Directed by Marc Kudisch plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 2nd, 2019. There is a $40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a hilarious, totally 80's evening featuring the songs of INVISIBLE: A New Musical! As featured on Broadway World's "Some Like It Pop: Making A Musical" podcast series, winner of NMI's Search for New Musicals, and recipient of the NAMT National Fund Grant, INVISIBLE is an electrifying update of the sci-fi classic The Invisible Man, as set through the lens of a 1980's high school comedy. Directed by the singular Marc Kudisch, featuring a thrilling young cast of up-and-coming Broadway stars, this concert is produced by its original creative team, bookwriter David Hollingsworth (Rooftop Comedy, UC Berkeley's The Heuristic Squelch) and composer/lyricist David Orris (BMG Chrysalis writer whose songs have appeared in the hit JJ Abrams/Matt Reeves series "Felicity," MTV's "The Real World," and more).





