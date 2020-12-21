Ann Harada, Shanice Williams, Kerstin Anderson and More Join AN EVENING OF HOPE Virtual Cabaret Fundraiser For The Actors Fund

"An Evening of Hope: Offerings for the Future of Theatre'', a one night virtual cabaret and fundraiser for The Actors' Fund, will stream live on YouTube on Thursday January 21st, 2021 at 7:00pm and be available on youtube for 4 days following the live broadcast. The event is free however, donations to The Actors Fund are encouraged. The evening of song and conversation, produced by Lana Russell and Giles T. Horne, asks, "What is your hope for the future of theatre?" in hopes to inspire ideas that reimagine the future of theatre and the way we make and enjoy it.

The cabaret will be hosted by Ann Harada (Seussical, Avenue Q, R+H's Cinderella) and feature performances by Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady, Sound of Music- tour), Gabi Campo (West Side Story, The Prom), Lissa deGuzman (King Kong, Aladdin- tour), Kendyl Ito (Soft Power, Matilda- tour), Gizel Jiménez (Wicked, Avenue Q), José Luaces (A Christmas Story, Seussical- The Muny), John-Michael Lyles (A Strange Loop, This Ain't No Disco), Leslie McDonel (American Idiot, Hairspray) , Kate McMillan (Moonshine- DTC, Les Mis- The Muny), JJ Niemann (Book of Mormon, Hairspray -The Muny), Jennifer Noble (King Kong, Ghost), Samantha Pollino (Head Over Heels, Hamilton- Chicago), Alex Prakken (Newsies, 1776- The Muny), Shanice Williams (The Wiz Live!, Into the Woods- Hollywood Bowl) and Kristin Yancy (Summer, The Cher Show).

The cabaret will be directed by Lana Russell and music directed by Sinai Tabak. The production stage manager is Giles T. Horne. David Shocket is technical coordinator/editor. Robert Byerly is show programmer/audio engineer. Graphic design by Brian F. McManimon.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.

To watch the cabaret Live Stream please follow the link to our YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCARVRpLSqyObMYlV4TIJq-A