Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland At Mercury Theater Chicago's Venus Cabaret
Artists Lounge Live presents GET HAPPY: Angela Ingersoll SINGS Judy Garland, June 20-30, at Mercury Theater Chicago's Venus Cabaret Theater, 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago. Angela Ingersoll's Emmy-nominated performance, as seen on PBS, celebrates Judy Garland live in concert with virtuosic vocals, compassionate storytelling, and naturally winning humor. Her intimate engagement at Venus Cabaret commemorates the 50th anniversary of Garland's passing and invites audiences to raise a glass to the birth of the Pride movement.
In addition to headlining concert stages nationwide, Ingersoll won acclaim for her superb portrayal of Garland in the play End of the Rainbow, including Chicago's Jeff Award and LA Times Woman of the Year in Theatre. Chicago Sun-Times exclaims, "Phenomenal. Judy Garland has been reborn." Songs include "Over the Rainbow," "Get Happy," and "The Man That Got Away." Presented by Artists Lounge Live and Mercury Theater Chicago.
GET HAPPY: Angela Ingersoll SINGS Judy Garland runs June 20 through 30, 2019. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 3:30pm. Tickets are priced at $65 and are available online at MercuryTheaterChicago.com, by phone at 773.325.1700, or in person at the Mercury Theater Box Office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago. More information is available online HERE.
LA Times cheers, "Ingersoll has incandescent star power." Angela Ingersoll headlines concert stages nationwide with her Emmy Award-nominated performance, Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland, as seen on PBS. Ingersoll is also known for her stunning portrayal of Garland in the play End of the Rainbow (Chicago: Porchlight Music Theatre; Los Angeles: La Mirada Theatre, Laguna Playhouse; St Louis: Max & Louie Productions). Her star turn earned acclaim including Chicago's Jeff Award, a Broadway World Award, and LA Times Woman of the Year in Theatre. Attracting the attention of Garland's family, Ingersoll partnered with Garland's son onstage for Joey Luft and Angela Ingersoll Celebrate Judy Garland. Other credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Hedy LaRue, Jeff Award nomination) at Marriott Theatre; and work with Paramount Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare, Northlight, Drury Lane, Writers, Steppenwolf, The Second City, and Goodman Theatre. Other TV: Chicago PD. Other concerts: The 12 Dames of Christmas. Angela and husband Michael Ingersoll produce the Artists Lounge Live concert series. angelaingersoll.com
About Artists Lounge Live
Artists Lounge Live is a dynamic concert series featuring popular music of yesterday performed live by tremendous talent of today. Rising stars of stage and screen pay homage to the icons that influenced them in emotional evenings of storytelling and song. In addition to showcasing superb musicianship, powerful storytelling sets Artists Lounge Live apart. Shows explore the lives of icons with empathy and delve into the landscape of America when the music was being made. Headliners are not impersonators; rather, they are the artistic descendants of the icon they cover. By sharing their gratitude, the artists offer audiences a piece of their heart. Artists Lounge Live hopes that as you fall in love with the music all over again, you'll also fall in love with the featured artist and their dedication to keeping your music alive for the next generation. Producer/performer Michael Ingersoll states, "Popular music is our shared heritage and we honor it the best way we know how: by gathering together to enjoy live entertainment. We believe in the restorative power of live entertainment, for both the individual and the community." artistsloungelive.com
About Mercury Theater Chicago
The beautifully renovated Mercury Theater Chicago is located in the heart of the Southport Corridor at 3745 North Southport Avenue, within a sophisticated neighborhood of restaurants and boutiques just steps from Wrigley Field. A delightful destination, Mercury Theater Chicago is a live-theater seating 290 people, adjoining Venus Cabaret Theater (seating 80). Guests are taken care of from the moment they arrive with valet service and luxe farm-to-table dining at its adjoining restaurant, Grassroots.