Andrew Kober Brings DO YOU LIKE THESE SONGS? to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Andrew Kober in Do You Like These Songs? on May 9th at 7p.

Andrew Kober, star of Beetlejuice, School of Rock, Hair, and Les Miserables, returns to 54 Below in a show titled by his 6-year-old son, Do You Like These Songs? Asking the only question that truly matters, Andrew will share stories and songs from his life and career spanning seven Broadway musicals, four summers at Shakespeare in the Park, and more than a dozen television series. Accompanied by Musical Director and fellow New Jersey dad, Matt Hinkley (SpongeBob Squarepants, Bandstand, Finding Neverland), Do You Like These Songs? will feature music from writers like Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Sondheim, and Billy Joel, as well as songs he's never had the nerve to sing on stage before. Andrew Kober and his band will bring a night of music and laughs, joined, as always, by a surprise group of Overqualified Backup Singers. It's guaranteed to be the most entertaining show below street level!





Andrew Kober plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 9th at 7p. There is a $45-$90 cover charge ($51-$100.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Andrew Kober is a New York City based actor and singer. He was most recently seen in Beetlejuice on Broadway. Previously, he was in School of Rock, Sunday in the Park With George, Beautiful, She Loves Me, Les Miserables and the Tony-winning 2009 revival of Hair. Andrew also performed on London's West End with Hair, and in the first national tour of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Andrew has spent four summers performing at Shakespeare in the Park, including playing Malvolio in Twelfth Night, in which the New York Times compared him to a young John Cleese. On television, he has appeared in "Law and Order" (NBC), "FBI: Most Wanted" (CBS), "Fosse/Verdon" (FX), "Pose" (FX), "Ray Donovan" (Showtime), "House of Cards" (Netflix), "Boardwalk Empire" (HBO), "The Plot Against America" (HBO) and "Blue Bloods" (CBS).