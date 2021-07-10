Andrew Barth Feldman PARK MAP at Feinstein's/54 Below Is A Must-See As It Enters Closing Weekend

The creation of a cabaret show can take many forms, ranging from the extremely simple, such as a tribute to an artist's favorite songwriter, to the incredibly intricate, like an artistic representation of a performer's struggle with mental health. It doesn't matter what shape the show comes in, as long as it comes from a place of authenticity. Andrew Barth Feldman's PARK MAP is about as authentic a piece of cabaret theater as can be found, and it can be found for two more live performances and one live-streamed show that will happen during the last one of those performances. After those two shows have ended, there is every chance that Andrew Barth Feldman will take PARK MAP, fold it up neatly, and put it away forever.

Don't let that happen without seeing it.

PARK MAP, an intimate journey for the young star of Dear Evan Hansen, is a personal expression of an important but specific time in his life that, as an artist, he may choose to live in the lessons he has learned from this experience and move on to new ones, which is not only the job of every artist but their right. It would be a shame if as many people as possible didn't see PARK MAP while they had the chance.

The show using the Disney amusement park as their central theme led last night's audience at 54 Below to be one filled with other Disney-philes - people wearing Mouse ears and Disney T-shirts and hoping that Mr. Feldman might sing their favorite Disney song. The Disney aspect of Feldman's tour-de-force performance should dissuade nobody from attending. Even the most cynical person who has, while aging, discarded their interest in Disney (raising hand right now) will find ABF's performance compelling, entertaining, and moving. Aside from possessing a fantastic singing voice and the storytelling skills of an exceptional actor, Feldman proves himself to be an accomplished musician and songwriter (underline and italicize that last one: his compositions are worth hearing and noting) who is working with a remarkably tight script created by himself and director Marc Tumminelli, who handles Andrew with expert and loving care, the entire way, as any good director should. More importantly to the storytelling experience for everyone, Disney fan or not, are universal explorations of life, growing up, letting go, and staying (or becoming) true to oneself.

To be absolutely clear: this show was covered by Broadway World Cabaret on opening night and, compelled by Ricky Pope's review HERE, this writer bought a ticket (it is unfair to accept press passes for the same show twice - the clubs and the artists need to be paid) and went in as a photographer to see what all the fuss is about. The fuss is about a great show being performed by a wonderful young man who is a talent to watch and to look for in other projects. So, I will leave my opinion of Andrew Barth Feldman and PARK MAP at what I've written so far, I will allow readers to refer to Mr. Pope's official Broadway World opinion, and I will turn this article over to last night's show in photos, even though I have discreetly omitted several photos from two extraordinary numbers that feature sight spoilers arising from props and costumes - I wouldn't spoil the surprise for any future guests to PARK MAP, not for all the Giant Turkey Legs in the park. I will simply confine myself to saying that PARK MAP plays tonight and tomorrow, July 10 and 11, at 7 pm, with the 7/11 7 pm being live-streamed, and that every seat at 54 Below needs to be occupied. Don't miss it.

For information and tickets click HERE.

PARK MAP is Musical Directed by Jon Balcourt

Photos by Stephen Mosher