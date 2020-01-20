An Evening With... Frank Sinatra Comes To The Green Room 42
The award-winning, runaway hit series "An Evening With..." (2019 BWW Cabaret Award, Best Series) to The Green Room 42 this Friday, January 24th, to celebrate the music and life of the iconic Frank Sinatra.With Blake Allen's 13-piece big band, "the most lush evening in a cabaret room" (Stephen Mosher) will feature the "sultry, enchanting, deeply personal" (The Ensemblist) voice talents of Haley Swindal, 2-time MAC Award Winner Ray DeForest, Grammy Award Winner Phoebe Strole, Michael Wordly, 2019 Cabaret Award Winner Mark Williams (Best Debut/Album), James T. Kelly, Benny Benack III, Marcus Goldhaber, Dani Apple, Caitlin Fahey, and members of the An Evening With... Company: Kerry Conte, Emily Croft, Josh Daniel, 2019 Cabaret Award Winner Christine de Frece (Best Vocalist), Christine DiGiallonardo, Spencer Glass, Jack Scott, Emily Trumble, and Jordan Tyson. Rounding out Season 3 of An Evening With... are Dolly Parton (March 13), Rosemary Clooney (May 15), Nina Simone (July 31), the 85th Birthday Celebration of Julie Andrews (Oct 1), and Judy Garland. Tickets start at $20 and can be found at tinyurl.com/AEWSFrank.