Amy Spanger to Present COME TO YOUR SENSES at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Amy Spanger in COME TO YOUR SENSES on March 4th at 7 pm. For one night only, Broadway powerhouse, Amy Spanger, will sing songs from her celebrated career and tell stories LIVE AND IN PERSON at 54 Below! She has spent the better part of the last twenty-five years treading the Broadway boards in shows such as Kiss Me Kate, The Wedding Singer and Rock of Ages. Amy is a Drama Desk nominated actress, a veteran of eight broadway shows, and the original Susan in tick, tick... boom! off broadway. She has appeared on television in Law & Order: SVU, The Blacklist, Chicago Med, and more. She's also known for her performance as Sally in Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical. She and her musical director, Paul Masse, have created a rocking set with all the feels. She is thrilled to be returning to 54 Below with her brand new solo show!

Amy's husband, the dashing and oh-so-brilliant Brian Shepard, (also a veteran of eight Broadway shows), will be joining Amy for a romantic duet. Amy's musical director Paul Masse has led the Broadway orchestras of The Scottsboro Boys, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Holler If Ya Hear Me, It Shoulda Been You, Fun Home, Avenue Q, Anastasia, Dear Evan Hansen and Wicked, and has played in the pit of more than 25 other Broadway shows as a pianist and accordionist. He was the musical supervisor for London's West End premiere of The Scottsboro Boys. He appeared in the Kennedy Center production and subsequent PBS broadcast of First You Dream and has been recorded on several original cast albums and TV/film soundtracks. His concert appearances include events with the New York Pops, Orchestra of St. Luke's, and the New York Philharmonic. He is a Voting Member of the Recording Academy.

Amy Spanger plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 4th at 7pm. There is a $45-$55 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Amy Spanger

Amy Spanger's Broadway credits include: Kiss Me Kate, The Wedding Singer (Drama Desk nomination), Rock Of Ages, Elf: The Musical, Chicago, Sunset Boulevard, Urinetown, and Matilda. Amy originated the role of Susan in tick, tick... Boom! off Broadway and played Maureen in the first national tour of Rent. Some of her other favorite roles include Gwendolyn in The Importance Of Being Earnest at Williamstown directed by David Hyde Pierce and Alana O'Dell in Robin and the Seven Hoods at The Old Globe directed by Casey Nicolaw. Her television credits include Six Feet Under, Bored To Death, Royal Pains, Law & Order: SVU, The Blacklist, and Chicago Med. She played Sally DeBaines in Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical starring Alan Cumming and Kristen Bell, directed by Andy Fickman. Amy is a vocal coach and teaches master classes in musical theater. She lives in New York City with her husband, actor Brian Shepard.