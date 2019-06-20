Amy Jo Jackson Brings THE BRASS MENAGERIE to the Duplex

The Duplex presents Amy Jo Jackson in "The Brass Menagerie" on July 25th, 2019 at 9:30pm. Actor, kabarettist and proud recipient of the 2019 Denovan Fellowship in Cabaret, Amy Jo Jackson stars as the Women of Tennessee Williams in a show conceived of and crafted specifically for The Duplex Cabaret stage.

"The Brass Menagerie" is a campy romp through the women of Tennessee Williams...in SONG! If you've ever wondered what it would be like to hear Blanche DuBois, Maggie the Cat, or Amanda and Laura Wingfield sing through their plays, wonder no longer - Amy Jo Jackson is here to bring all of the charm and vivacity, vivacity and charm the South demands to these iconic women. Whether you are familiar with the works of Tennessee or not, you'll enjoy this ridiculous lark of a concert, taking you through such plays as A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, SUMMER AND SMOKE, THE ROSE TATTOO, and many more. With Duplex favorite Brian Nash on the keys, prepare yourselves for an evening of strong drinks, strong accents, and even stronger choices.

Amy Jo Jackson in "The Brass Menagerie" plays the Duplex Cabaret Theatre (61 Christopher Street, 2nd floor) on July 25th, 2019, at 9:30pm. There is a $10 cover charge when tickets are purchased in advance ($15 at the door) and 2 beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.theduplex.com. FOR INFORMATION CALL: (212) 255-5438

MORE ABOUT Amy Jo Jackson

Amy Jo Jackson is an actor/singer/kabarettist and glitter alien who has always depended on the kindness of strangers. She is the recipient of the 2019 Denovan Fellowship in Cabaret, and is thrilled to be performing a solo show at The Duplex after performing here off and on for something like thirteen years. She's had solo concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below, The Green Room 42 and Boston's Club Cafe, and has performed on stages all over NYC and around the country, most notably Joe's Pub, the Slipper Room, the Knitting Factory, Caveat, the Bell House, Union Hall, and the Laurie Beechman.

MORE ABOUT The Duplex

The Duplex, New York City's longest running Cabaret and popular piano bar, is located in the heart of West Greenwich Village in Manhattan. Established in 1950, the multi-venue complex provides varied entertainment 365 days a year with live music and open mic in the Piano Bar every night until 4am. Upstairs @ The Duplex provides weekly and monthly parties, with entertainment found only in West Village nightlife! Book a Cabaret show, or sit in our outdoor café watching the sights on the most iconic block in the West Village. You will find entertainment here! www.theduplex.com





