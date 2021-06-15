Amy Helm Will Perform at City Winery New York Next Week

Acclaimed singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm will perform for her record release show at City Winery New York on June 24th in support of her new album What the Flood Leaves Behind. Doors open at 6pm ET and the show starts at 8pm ET. The new record is set to be released on June 18th via Renew Records/BMG. For show information and COVID safety regulations CLICK HERE.

After recording 2018's This Too Shall Last in Los Angeles, Helm returned to her Woodstock home and Levon Helm Studios to record What the Flood Leaves Behind. There was historical significance returning to the special place built by her father and the studio acted as a vital supporting actor while the ensemble cast consisted of a band of renowned players.

Produced by Josh Kaufman (Taylor Swift's Folklore, Bob Weir, Bonny Light Horseman) who is also featured on piano, guitar, and mandolin, the record brings Helm's powerful, emotive vocals to the forefront. Listen to the lead single, "Breathing" HERE.

After over a year, Helm is eager to perform live again. She says, "Summer is here and the music is moving me to get back out on the road! No zoom links just a joyful noise with real people in real time! We've put together a handful of selective dates this summer. Can't wait to see you out there."

Born into music as the daughter of The Band's drummer/singer Levon Helm and singersongwriter Libby Titus, Helm was raised between Woodstock, NY, NYC and Los Angeles. She is a founding member of folk group Ollabelle and a longtime member of The Midnight Ramble Band. What the Flood Leaves Behind is her third solo album.