Amanda Reckonwith Returns to Pangea for One More Performance, December 28

Due to popular demand, after a season of sold out performances, Amanda Reckonwith will return to Pangea for one more performance, December 28 at 9:30pm!

With special guest stars, Barbarino and the Bev Naps, This show is a "for your consideration" show for the 2024 MAC Award

This is the last New York performance before Amanda heads to Mexico for three months of shows at ACT2PV.

Mark Hartman music directs this “densely funny” and musically trilling show. Please join us for this celebration and ramp up to New Year's!

AMANDA RECKONWITH first came to prominence in the title role of the highly controversial (and completely naked) staging of Lucia di Lammermoor, at the Baths of Caracalla, where she made quite a splash. Famed pianist Liberace was at the baths that night, as he often was, and immediately took her under his wing (and towel).

Her rise in opera continued as she performed throughout the United States, South America, Great Britain, Spain, The Netherlands, West Berlin, and the Eastern-Bloc (when those things existed); And, with such legendary artists as soprano Vera Galupe-Borszkh, and tenor Juan Pondalinguini. However, fame was cut short when Amanda met and married her first husband, millionaire Paulo Ferdinand Castrato, who, soon after their honeymoon, was arrested as one of Columbia's most notorious drug lords. After his untimely (and purely accidental) death, Amanda withdrew from performing in an effort to “keep her love alive.”

Returning to the stage, after the Castrato years, Amanda became infamous in roles like Aida, Madama Butterfly, and Lakme with her own unique vocal style and dramatic flair. She appeared several times at both Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, most notably under the baton of P.D.Q Bach. However, several subsequent marriages (and children) proved too much for Amanda, who once again withdrew from public life in 2002, making her one of “Time-less” magazine's “Most Intriguing people” of the century.

Now, (legally allowed to return to stage) after a 20-year retirement/rest cure, (and rumored incarceration) Amanda is considered the world's most beloved “Spento- soprano,” (otherwise known as a “belter.”) Touring the world with long-time music director, Maestro Marco Carouomo, she continues to regale audiences and transcend taste with her eunuch interpretations of Broadway, Great American Songbook, Popular favorites and yes, even a little comic opera.

David Sabella (Amanda Reckonwith) is best known on Broadway as the original “Mary Sunshine,” in “CHICAGO, the musical” (1996 revival), and as a leading countertenor in classical music, cited as one of the “originators of the new American countertenor sound.” Sabella toured Europe and the US as one of the reigning “divas” in La Gran Scena Opera Company (1987-93) singing arias, scenes and duets from Die Walkure, Aida, Madama Butterfly, Lakme, and many more. Sabella also made history winning the Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition when Maestro Pavarotti publicly declared him to be “Excellent! Not good, excellent!”

In 1996 he co-starred in the revival of CHICAGO with Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, and Joel Grey, and remained in that show for the better part of ten years. On hiatus from CHICAGO, Sabella continued to sing leading roles in opera houses and concert halls around the country, including Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. His voice can be heard in the title role of the Koch International live recording of Handel's Julius Ceasar, as well as the Original Cast Recording of CHICAGO (RCA Victor)

As a voice-over artist he has worked for both Disney (“Teacher's Pet” with Nathan Lane), and Fox Animation (“Peter Pan and the Pirates” with Tim Curry – Ep 62, YouTube )

Recently, he has starred Off-Broadway in Jules: The Julian Eltinge Story, and The Phillie Trilogy, for which he won an award as “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play.” He is also the 2022 MAC Award winner for “Major Artist,” and a 2024 BroadwayWorld/Cabaret Nominee for both “Best Drag” and “Best Show” for his characterization of Amanda Reckonwith.

Mark Hartman (Music Director/Maestro Marco Carouomo) is a New York-based pianist, coach, conductor, arranger, and composer working in theater, cabaret, and concerts around the world. Mark was the Associate Conductor of Sondheim On Sondheim and Avenue Q on Broadway. Off-Broadway, he was the Music Director for The Streets Of New York (2022 Drama Desk Award Nominee, Best Orchestrations), Pageant, Silence! The Musical, Ernest In Love, After The Ball, Finian's Rainbow, and The Irish...and How They Got That Way (also Nat'l Tour), Avenue Q (Vineyard) and The Fantasticks (Sullivan St. and Orbach Theater productions). Regional credits include Asolo Rep, Broadway In Chicago, Goodspeed, Guthrie Theater, Old Globe, PlayMakers Rep, In cabaret, Mark has enjoyed a long-time partnership with 13-time MAC Award winner Natalie Douglas. He is one of the music directors for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Cabaret Conference. Mark is the winner of 3 MAC Awards and the Backstage Bistro Award for Music Direction.