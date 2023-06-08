Amanda Reckonwith Brings Celebration Of PRIDE to Pangea

Amanda Reckonwith continues her residency at Pangea on June 17, with a “Celebration of Pride!”

This month the notorious opera diva, and Broadway legend (in her own mind) celebrates musical gay icons past and present, including Lady Gaga, Bette Midler, Judy Garland, Chita Rivera and cabaret legend Nancy LaMott.

The diva's live singing is accompanied by music director, David Maiocco; with special guest star, Ben Boecker, appearing as themself and their alter ego Starr Simon.

Be sure to check out www.amandareckonwith.com for all your gay pride, drag pride, and life-affirming T-shirts, and accessories.