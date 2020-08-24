Allen and Gray Musical Festival Raises $12,000 For Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

The week of performances included digital presentations of all 4 of Allen and Gray’s musicals.

Award winning musical theater writers Richard Allen and Taran Gray announced that they were able to raise a total of $12,000 for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) as a result of their recent Allen and Gray Musical Festival.

The week of performances included digital presentations of all 4 of Allen and Gray's musicals- LEGENDARY, WALT & ROY, BAYARD, and their award winning production FREEDOM RIDERS. The Festival included over 60 actors and crew members, all giving their time as a donation in order to raise as much as possible for BC/EFA.

"The Festival was a way for our shows to continue to evolve and for us to give back to the communities that have been good to us," Richard Allen says. "That's why we chose BC/EFA and Broadway for Racial Justice (BFRJ) because we believe in their work. As a black creator during this time of unrest, I know that the work we are presenting is important. It tells Black history from a black perspective."

"We are extremely proud of everyone who put in the work to make this a success," says Taran Gray. "Our team of actors and crew are not only pioneers in the new digital field of theatrical storytelling but also humanitarians in the sacrifice of their time and talent for the greater good."

Allen and Gray have announced that they will be raising money for Broadway for Racial Justice (BFRJ) for the remainder of the year. They have announced a monthly concert series that will focus on new works from other marginalized writers. The first concert will be streamed for free on their Facebook page (Facebook.com/AllenGrayMusicals) with all funds raised being given to BFRJ.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You