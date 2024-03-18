Alice Ripley and John McDaniel to Perform at Birdland in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Tony Award-winning singer and actress Alice Ripley and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning musical director and pianist John McDaniel in concert on Monday, April 22 at 7:00 PM. Ripley will sing the songs she made famous on Broadway, and McDaniel will join her on piano. The two will share their many stories from a lifetime spent in music. There is a $4o music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Alice Ripley received the Tony Award for “Best Actress in a Musical” for her performance as Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal. Ms. Ripley made her Broadway debut in The Who’s Tommy in 1992. Other original Broadway casts include Side Show (“Best Actress in a Musical” Tony nomination), Sunset Boulevard, American Psycho, The Rocky Horror Show, and James Joyce’s The Dead. Her film and television credits include: Sugar!, Isn’t It Delicious, “Inventing Anna,” and “Girlboss.”

John McDaniel is a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning music director, composer, director, arranger, orchestrator, and producer, and is an Artistic Director at the Tony Award-winning Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. Most recently, John arranged, orchestrated and was the music director for Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday Special on NBC, which won the Emmy Award for “Outstanding Primetime Variety Special.” John has collaborated with Cab Calloway, Shirley MacLaine, George Burns, Kristin Chenoweth, Joel Grey, Betty Buckley, Bette Midler, Shirley Jones, and Katy Perry, and has guest conducted fifteen Symphony Orchestras across America, including five unique concerts with his hometown St. Louis Symphony. John received a BFA in Drama from Carnegie Mellon University.

UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Every Monday at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

“Jim Caruso’s Cast Party,” a New York institution for two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2003. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” presents a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). Eric Adams, the Mayor of the City of New York, recently proclaimed, “Whereas, I am enormously proud to lead a city renowned as a global capital of the arts, ‘Jim Caruso’s Cast Party’ has enriched our dynamic cultural landscape since 2003, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, I am pleased to recognize the weekly show's tremendous contributions to our performing arts and nightlife sectors.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today’s hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

March 18 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Victoria Shaw – “Under the Covers”

Victoria Shaw will return with “Under the Covers” with special guests Peter Cincotti, Josh Turchin, Ruby Locknar, Ava Locknar and more. As always, Victoria will create an evening of “musical chairs” with other singer/songwriters as they play their hits and tell the stories behind them. Shaw’s songs have been staples on the charts since the early ‘90s. Victoria’s #1 compositions include Garth Brooks’ “The River” and “She’s Every Woman,” Ricky Martin’s “Solo Quiero Amarte,” Doug Stone’s “Too Busy Being in Love,” Jim Brickman’s “Sending You a Little Christmas,” and “I Love the Way You Love Me,” recorded by John Michael Montgomery and Boyzone. Other hits include Eric Church’s “Two Pink Lines,” Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera’s duet “Nobody Wants to Be Lonely,” and the Garth Brooks/Trisha Yearwood duet “Where Your Two Roads Lead.” Victoria is the recipient of an Academy of Country Music Award for “Song of the Year,” two daytime Emmy Awards for “Outstanding Original Song,” four Emmy nominations, and numerous ASCAP and SESAC awards. In addition to writing and performing, Victoria co-produced Lady Antebellum’s debut album, for which she won a 2009 CMA Award. In 2019 Victoria became the host of her own series “Songwriters Under the Covers with Victoria Shaw” on The All Arts Channel.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

March 25 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Karen Mason – “Just in Styne: Karen Sings Jule”

Broadway and nightclub star Karen Mason will honor Jule Styne with Christopher Denny on piano and Tom Hubbard on bass. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort. From the first time she sang for Mr. Styne in NY to singing a concert honoring him at Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Mason has made the music of Jule Styne a part of her musical life. This evening will include Broadway tunes “Just in Time,” and “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” and pop standards “Time After Time” and “Three Coins in the Fountain.” Mason is the star of Broadway’s Mamma Mia!, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Love Never Dies. She is the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook, as well as Royal Albert Hall in London. She has eight albums, including her latest release Let the Music Play, featuring the title song from Paul Rolnick and David Friedman.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 1 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Linda Purl with DIVA Jazz Orchestra – “Big Band Romance”

Singer and actress Linda Purl will be joined by internationally acclaimed DIVA Jazz Orchestra for the show “Big Band Romance.” The concert will celebrate of some of the extraordinary songs that defined the classic big band sound, including “Pick Yourself Up,” “Come Rain or Come Shine,” and “Too Darn Hot.” This evening will feature music director Tedd Firth and guest vocalist Nicolas King. Purl is known for her roles on multiple iconic television series. Besides being Fonzie’s fiancée on “Happy Days,” Matlock’s daughter Charlene Matlock, Pam’s Mom/Steve Carell’s girlfriend on “The Office,” she has starred in over 47 made-for-TV movies. A recurring role on “Homeland” has been among her favorites and she is currently recurring on the new HBO Max series, “Hacks.” Past concert venues include Jazz at Lincoln Center, Catalina Jazz Club, Colorado Springs Symphony, Naples Philharmonic, Club Raye in Paris, and Satin Doll in Tokyo. On Broadway, she appeared in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Getting and Spending, and Off-Broadway in Mr. Toole and The Baby Dance. Her solo albums include Alone Together, Midnight Caravan, Up Jumped Spring, and Taking a Chance on Love.

$40 Cover, $20 food/drink minimum