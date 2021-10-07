Alex Brightman, Dana Steingold, and Gilbert L. Bailey II Join The Vasthy and Friends Virtual Halloween Celebration

Vasthy and Friends brings some extra joy to spooky season with a virtual, family friendly Halloween event Featuring Stars of the Broadway Show Beetlejuice - On Saturday, October 30th, 11:00 am ET Broadway actress Vasthy Mompoint will be joined by Beetlejuice Stars Alex Brightman (School of Rock), Gilbert L. Bailey II (Book of Mormon) Dana Steingold (Avenue Q) and ASL Star Arlene 'LeLe" Ngalle-Paryani. The whole family is invited to play games, read books, dance, sing and have a spook-tastic time! Participation is free with a donation-based, pay-what-you-can model to increase accessibility and include families from every background.

Vasthy and Friends was founded by Vasthy Mompoint and Mason Granger during the pandemic after seeing a great need for joy and creativity for kids nationwide. Now with the help of Associate Producer, Leanne Gadow, their goal is to create a combination of virtual and in-person events and produce the most engaging and diverse kid-friendly programming imaginable. After a year since its creation, they have now expanded their events beyond the virtual space and have added in-person events in both California and New York. With an Album in the works, soon fans of the show will be able to listen to Vasthy and Friends come to life anytime, anywhere!

All episodes are hosted by Mompoint and feature artists who have created their own original kids show episodes. Vasthy, a first-generation Haitian-American who grew up in Alabama, went on to be in eight Broadway shows but never saw herself represented on film, TV, or stage. Dedicated to authentic representation across the board, Vasthy and Friends produces content that reflects the importance for all kids to see themselves represented.

Mompoint, Host of Vasthy and Friends, states: "We are so excited to help a new generation of kiddos fall in love with the art form of theater just like we did. When done right, theater has the power to make everyone feel seen. It can inspire one to make change and in a world that might seem dim and can lead to a wonderful world of empathy by simply putting oneself into another shoes (we hope some nice shiny glitter ones)" To join the Zoom Room for the Live Event, Families can sign up at this link: https://vasthys-friends.ticketleap.com/t/pressrelease/