Alex Beck & Garrett Bruce Bring THE TASTY CABARET To The Green Room 42

Longtime friends Alex Beck and Garrett Bruce team up for their duo cabaret debut at The Green Room 42 in "The Tasty Cabaret" on Friday, August 23rd at 7pm.

With a 15+ year friendship, the pair bring their buttery wit, vocals, and love of soppin' up all life has to offer to the stage.

Alex Beck is known for directing "Gorgeous: A Barbara Harris Tribute" at the Green Room 42 and "Disney's The Happiest Millionaire 50th Anniversary Concert" at Joe's Pub. alexbeck.biz

Garrett Bruce is known for his cabaret work in Philadelphia, including "Lady Songs for the Gentle Man" and "Bacharach to the Future."

"Tasty" will include delicious ditties from Smash, Waitress, The Goodbye Girl, Sondheim, Kander & Ebb, and many other "deep brewed flavor" favorites!

Broadway's Mark Hartman (Avenue Q) music directs and accompanies the fellas. Cassandra Sandberg (The SWAP Cabaret) is Creative Consultant. It only takes a taste when it's something special, and this night promises to be a banquet!

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Funky New Cabaret Club, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets run from $20 to $40 and can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.





