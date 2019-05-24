Adelaide's Cabaret Fringe Festival is back - and has an even brighter future with a newly-formed and energised board.

With long-time arts and cultural mover and shaker in the Chair - Adelaide Festival of Ideas Founder and former Arts SA supremo Greg Mackie OAM - and an A-list of credible arts industry people to steward it, there's certain to be better times ahead.

The Cabaret Fringe started in 2008, anchored at the much loved and now closed La Bohème. With 2019 being the twelfth annual program. From 1 - 29 June audiences can experience the diversity of expression that makes cabaret such a popular and accessible art-form.

After 11 years proving its place in the cultural zeitgeist, Greg Mackie believes it is time that the late and much beloved Frank Ford AM's last creation, The Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival, upped the ante, saying, "With the support of Cabaret Fringe co-founder, former La Bohème host Paul Boylon, it is a privilege to lead this great group of colleagues - ArtFuel and I-Nex Corporation's Mark De Raad, BPPR's Belinda Petersen, fellow former Arts SA Executive Director, Alex Reid, The Real Thiel's Lauren Thiel, and graphic designer Adam Boylon.

Frank Ford's vision for Adelaide was that an edgy, fringe-y cabaret culture evolve to attract audiences and sustain artists year-round. Thanks to the generosity of Frank's bequest, and with the continuing encouragement of his partner, Sam Harvey, we want to see the Cabaret Fringe grow and flourish in Adelaide, and to eventually expand its reach to other places in South Australia," Mackie continued.

The Cabaret Fringe Association Inc is committed to creating open-access events and other opportunities for cabaret artists, producers and venue operators to present work to both city and rural audiences in South Australia. The cornerstone event for Cabaret Fringe Inc is an annual open-platform festival, promoting accessible pathways for audiences to experience emerging and established cabaret artists, and to enabling income-generating opportunities for artists.

"We celebrate the old, the new, the borrowed and the blue - and we welcome all audiences," co-founder Paul Boylon said.

"And with a new board, including dynamic Honourary Producer, Lauren Thiel, in the kitchen, Frank Ford's vision will be in good hands," Boylon concluded.

For more information, go to http://www.cabaretfringefestival.com/.





