Additional Show of SPIES ARE FOREVER: IN CONCERT Has Been Added at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club presents, by popular demand, an additional performance of Spies Are Forever: In Concert on June 9, 2020 at 9:30 pm, following sold out shows on June 8, 2020 at 7:00 pm & 9:30 pm, and June 9, 2020 at 7:00 pm.

After a sold-out run in Los Angeles, the cast album charting at #6 on iTunes, and racking up 2.4 million YouTube views, the Tin Can Brothers are thrilled to bring the songs of their hit musical, Spies Are Forever, to Feinstein's/54 Below. Join an outstanding cast of Broadway, television, and internet stars on a daring musical adventure, featuring a contemporary musical theatre score from Clark Baxtresser & Pierce Siebers.

Spies Are Forever is the story of secret agent Curt Mega as he struggles to cope with his traumatic past and prove to himself that he still has what it takes to be the super spy he once was. Throughout the evening we'll travel the world of 1961 to black market arms deals, state galas, high stakes poker games, and, of course, a sophisticated club just like this one...

The cast will feature Britney Coleman (Company, Tootsie, Sunset Boulevard) Al Fallick (Movies, Musicals, & Me), AJ Holmes (Book of Mormon Broadway, West End, Sydney, Melbourne), Pomme Koch (The Band's Visit Original Broadway Cast, 1st National Tour), Lauren Lopez (A Very Potter Musical, Twilight: The Musical New World Stages), Curt Mega (Glee, Glee Live), Tessa Netting (Billy Elliot Original Broadway Cast), Joey Richter (A Very Potter Musical, The Solve It Squad Off-Broadway), Brian Rosenthal (A Very Potter Musical, The Solve It Squad Off-Broadway), Carlos Valdes (CW's The Flash, Once Broadway), and Mary Kate Wiles (Emmy winning The Lizzie Bennet Diaries)

Spies Are Forever has music & lyrics by Clark Baxtresser & Pierce Siebers, a book by Brian Rosenthal, Joey Richter, and Corey Lubowich. Spies Are Forever: In Concert is directed by Corey Lubowich and is music directed and orchestrated by: Clark Baxtresser & Pierce Siebers

Spies are Forever: In Concert plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 8 & 9 at 7:00 pm & 9:30 pm. There is a $40-110 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets for the added performance go on sale February 21, 2020 at 12:00 pm EST. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE TIN CAN BROTHERS

The Tin Can Brothers is a trio of Los Angeles based entertainers: Corey Lubowich, Joey Richter, and Brian Rosenthal. As writers, directors, producers, and actors, they have produced over 100 YouTube videos, six live stage shows (including The Solve It Squad in LA and Off-Broadway), and raised over $200,000 on Kickstarter for their projects. Their body of work showcases a unique combination of sketch comedy, festival short films, web-series, musicals, plays, and one-acts. As creators, they bring together artists from across diverse media platforms to tell character driven stories with a distinct style that subverts classic genre expectations. Their projects include the musical short film Flop Stoppers (Buffer Festival & Newport Beach Film Festival selection), the upcoming narrative podcast and webseries Wayward Guide for the Untrained Eye, and the NBC Brooklyn 99 Experience at San Diego Comic-Con.

The three met at the University of Michigan and are also members of the viral sensation Team StarKid (over 268 million YouTube views) alongside Darren Criss. They've worked closely with StarKid on national tours and parody musicals, including A Very Potter Musical, Holy Musical Batman!, Twisted, and The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals. tincanbros.com





