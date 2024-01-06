Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Beth Leavel, and More To Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

BETH LEAVEL – JANUARY 8 AT 7PM

Tony Award winner Beth Leavel is back to light up the stage at 54 Below with her sensational new show!

You know Beth and her show-stopping belt from such beloved Broadway hits as The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone. And while you can rest assured that she will be treating you to some of her signature rousing anthems, be prepared for an unforgettable evening of musical surprises!

There will be songs she has never sung before. Songs that mean the world to her but which she has never performed in public. Forgotten songs from her career that deserve to be remembered. You may know all – or one – or none of them. Tonight, Beth is going to sing them all anyway!

Don't miss this chance to get up close and personal with one of Broadway's finest storytellers in this fabulous new show that will tickle your funny bone and touch your heart.

$111.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $166.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! – JANUARY 8 AT 9:30PM

The performance on January 8 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Now That's What I Call Broadway! at 54 Below brings you everyone's favorite hits from Tony Award-winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan's rising stars.

Rocking out to the fan-favorite numbers from Hairspray, Wicked, RENT, Legally Blonde, and more, you'll be singing along for days to follow. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won't forget!

Produced & hosted by Katie Kawko. Co-hosted by Mia Grizzuti, with music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Nathan Angelo, Jeffrey Cornelius, Mary Beth Donahoe, Erin Rose Doyle, Haile Ferrier, Mia Grizzuti, Ted Guzman, Olivia Elease Hardy, Ciara Alyse Harris, Katriana Koppe, Eric May Liu, and Ashlyn Maddox.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ADAM PASCAL & ANTHONY RAPP: CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY – JANUARY 9-14 AT 7PM

“A revelatory show!”

–The New York Times, on Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp's last engagement at 54 Below

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, return to 54 Below in a brand new duo show!

In this special 11-performance engagement, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun.

Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

RENT, by Jonathan Larson, has gone on to become an international phenomenon from its Off-Broadway beginnings. Fans everywhere relate to the theme and stories of RENT and certainly have connected with the characters and the actors who portrayed them. Since their time as members of the original cast, Adam and Anthony have remained close friends while each have gone on to do additional great work on Broadway, film, and TV, since originating the roles of Roger and Mark in this landmark show.

Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal is known for his leading roles on Broadway in shows including Aida, Memphis, Something Rotten!, and Disaster! He most recently toured the country starring in Pretty Woman. Anthony Rapp just completed an acclaimed run of his original show Without You Off-Broadway, and is known for starring in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and If/Then.

Join Adam and Anthony at 54 Below for a very special evening you'll never forget!

$122.50 cover charge (includes $12.50 in fees). $181.50 (includes $16.50 in fees) - $186.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS HISTORY 101: HISTORICAL FIGURES WHO GOT THE BROADWAY TREATMENT – JANUARY 9 AT 9:30PM

Do you know what Eva Perón, Princess Diana, and Jesus Christ all have in common? They probably never sang in real life. But that hasn't stopped us from portraying them as belting, screlting, and ballading versions of themselves for centuries.

History class is in session! Join us for a celebration of some of the most iconic portrayals of real people from history, culture, and politics, featuring selections from Evita, Lizzie, SIX, Diana, and more!

Featuring Jack Baugh, Ella Baumann, Rita Castagna, Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Zyana Cola, Tatianna Córdoba, Hannah Ellowitz, Sarah Anne Fernandez, Randie Ford, Mia Goodman, Mia Cherise Hall, Alexa Joseph, Eric May Liu, Ally Massey, Aidan McKeon, Courtney Anne Nelson, Jake Oswell, Jonah Ruderman, Sunayna Smith, Abigail Tucker, Hallie Walker, and Mallory Wintz.

Joined by Ashley Baier on drums, Aamir Juman on bass, and Nick Potocki on guitar.

Produced and directed by Aidy McKeon and Courtney Anne Nelson. Music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CRYSTAL CIMAGLIA SINGS CELINE DION – JANUARY 10 AT 9:30PM

International vocal powerhouse Crystal Cimaglia stars in this dazzling tribute to the best selling female artist of all time – Celine Dion!

Crystal has taken this epic tribute show on tour all over the world and has even released music with Celine Dion's lead guitarist, Kaven Girouard.

Consistently praised for her vocal likeness to the Queen of the Power Ballad, Crystal is committed to providing the most authentic tribute to Celine in the world. Performing the iconic diva's chart-topping hits such as “The Power of Love,” “Because You Loved Me,” “All By Myself,” “My Heart Will Go On,” and many more, this is a show not to be missed!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MATEO LIZCANO: THOSE WHO'VE FOUND ME – JANUARY 11 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

After his sold out 54 Below solo debut in Sincerely, Mateo, Mateo Lizcano (Dear Evan Hansen, Kimberly Akimbo) returns to 54 Below with Those Who've Found Me. In this performance, Mateo shifts the focus from himself to the people who have played a pivotal role in shaping his life and career as a performer. The people who have not only given him support in his passion for the arts, but support in every aspect of his life. Through this show, Mateo dedicates songs to these incredible individuals and even invites them to share the stage with him for duets and group numbers that span across multiple musical genres, including musical theater, pop, and some of Mateo's original works. Don't miss the opportunity to join Mateo as he pays tribute to the most significant people in our lives – the ones who've found us.

Directed by Ryan Duncan-Ayala.

Music directed by Jon Balcourt.

Featuring special guests Jamie Cacciola-Price, Yale Langworthy, Kimberly Larkin, Ryan Morales-Green, and Dan Thaler.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: FINDING BEAUTY- INSPIRED CLASSICS AND ORIGINALS – JANUARY 12 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

One night only! Tony nominee, Broadway star, and jazz great Ann Hampton Callaway‘s new show Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals is comprised of classics from her songwriting inspirations- Carole King, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Paul Simon, and many more. Also, the recent inductee into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame shares songs from her new CD Finding Beauty: Originals Vol. 1. Expect AHC hits like Streisand's “At the Same Time,” as well as new songs she's co-written with Oscar winner Alan Bergman, Grammy winner Melissa Manchester, and Grammy nominee Amanda McBroom. Spoil yourself with a spellbinding show of rousing showstoppers and exquisite ballads as we follow the arc of Ann's musical inspiration!

$78.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $122.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – JANUARY 13 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Abi Carter, John Easterlin, Quentin Fettig, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Melanie Puente Ervin, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! – JANUARY 14 AT 9:30PM

Broadway's Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway's Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway's Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

Featuring special guest Brennyn Lark (Six the Musical).

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! January 8 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

MATEO LIZCANO: THOSE WHO'VE FOUND ME January 11 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: FINDING BEAUTY- INSPIRED CLASSICS AND ORIGINALS January 12 at 9:30pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at the link below.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride