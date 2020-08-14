Actor Therapy Announces Trans Community Forum

The forum seeks to uplift its audience and to remind trans and non-binary actors they are enough.

Musical theatre writer PRESTON MAX ALLEN (We Are The Tigers) and actress L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop) will discuss the unique challenges facing trans, Nonbinary and GNC actors in today's musical theatre; ask the pressing questions that can help guide early-career Trans, Nonbinary, and GNC actors through the business-both their dreams and their fears; and share effective strategies for honing their craft, telling their stories, and doing the work.

The forum seeks to uplift its audience and to remind trans and non-binary actors they are enough, and much like life, their journeys are ever-evolving.

This online conversation will include a Q&A with our special guests in a safe, inspiring space. Queer writer and Actor Therapy co-founder Ryan Scott Oliver will moderate.

The forum is free for all. Reservations can be made by emailing actortherapy@gmail.com, with subject: "Queer Forum".

Please include in your email whether you are a trans or non-binary artist, a cisgendered ally, or an educator (trans or cis). A Zoom link will be sent out to all registered attendees on the day of the event.

For more information, visit http://www.actortherapynyc.com/trans-community-forum

