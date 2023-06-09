Abraham Lim and Cast Members From KPOP Bring LOVE SONGS FOR PRIDE (FROM THE AAPI COMMUNITY) to the Green Room 42

The performance is on June 21.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

As AAPI Heritage Month has come to a close and Pride Month has begun, Abraham Lim (Netflix's Clickbait, Amazon Prime’s The Boys) and several cast mates of KPOP on Broadway present a night of love songs from the AAPI community to the LGBTQ+ community as a symbol of allyship and solidarity.

Featuring music from your favorite musicals to originals you may or may not have ever heard before, the cast includes Kevin Woo (U-Kiss, KPOP), MIN (miss A), Marina Kondo (Frozen, KPOP), Patrick Park (KPOP), and more!

The performance is on June 21. Learn more and purchase tickets here.



