Abby Payne, Craig Winberry, and Special Guests Will Perform in Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition at 54 Below This Month

Abby Payne (The Gunfighter Meets His Match) and Craig Winberry (The Life and Music of George Michael) are back by popular demand at 54 Below to present Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition. It's the cheerful return of their original holiday cabaret filled with laughter, joy, and soul-warming classic Christmas music.

The two first met at the New York Musical Festival starring in Ms. Payne's original musical The Gunfighter Meets His Match. The good times continue this evening, sharing their Christmas memories through music from Frank Loesser, Chuck Barry, Elvis, George Michael, Stevie Wonder, Mariah and Pop Rock's biggest Christmas chart toppers.

But wait, there's more! Original songs from both artists and surprise special guests crashing the fabulous festivities. Produced by Jennifer Molson, they will also be welcoming Lilly Rose Moran as a special guest. Join musical director Jason Wexler (The Chillest) and a rowdy band of top New York musicians for a spirited evening kicking off the holiday season. An inviting adventure awaits. Don't miss Old Fashions with a contemporary twist. Naughty or nice- sip it neat!

Musical Director Jason Wexler has over 10 million streams on his Spotify channel The Chillest with over 100,000 monthly listeners.

Abby Payne and Craig Winberry in Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) November 30, 2022. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets start at $25 for general seating up to premium seats at $60 plus a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Abby Payne: Creator of the hit NYMF show The Gunfighter Meets His Match and a

veteran singer/songwriter in the New York City music scene. Payne has released five

albums (About a Cake, In a Pretty Box, Sasquatch, The Gunfighter Meets His Match, and

A Shot in the Dark) and several singles. She is also known for being the creator and star of several ambitious music videos. Abby's creative collaborations were at the heart of her founding of The Round Table, a female art collective that has hosted events highlighting the work of women artists on the New York scene. It was through The Round Table that Payne was inspired to write the book and music for a musical adaptation of The Gunfighter Meets His Match, her concept album. The musical had sold out runs at HERE Arts, the Musical Theater Factory, Joe's Pub and the New York Musical Festival. Payne joined the Johnny Mercer Writer's Colony at Goodspeed Musicals in 2019, HBMG National Winter Playwright's Retreat in 2020, and Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals in 2022.

Craig Winberry: Born and raised in Piggott, Arkansas. Winberry's love affair with performing began at an early age singing in the church choir. From that point on, he knew there would always be a song and a stage in his future-and his dreams have come true in ways even beyond his vivid imagination-as an actor, singer and songwriter, and in television, film and (of course) live theater. In addition to headlining "The Life and Music of George Michael'' North American Tour, Winberry's other live theater accomplishments include writing and starring in "Executive Order", which earned All Out Arts Recognition for Outstanding Monologue for the Fresh Fruit Festival. He debuted his own original holiday show, "Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition" at Broadway's living room 54 Below supper club returning this November 30, 2022. Also, Craig has taken his dramatic and comedic acting talents in the off-Broadway productions of "Global Gay" at the Lamama Experimental Theatre and "Thank You for Being a Friend: The Golden Girls Musical Parody" at the Here Arts Center. March Madness enthusiast with a side of Julia Child, Craig enjoys his time with family and close friends while enjoying a delicious home cooked meal reminiscing about old adventures and planning the new ones ahead.

Lilly Rose Moran: A New York based actor who can currently be seen on the Showtime series Billions. Some of her other credits include The Only Living Boy in New York, The Intern, upcoming Stephen King short film The Monkey and Porch, Rockaway the web series. When she's not acting, you can catch her being thrown in the air for the sake of charity with her cheerleading team Cheer New York- an adult, non-profit team that raises money for local LGBTQ+ organizations.