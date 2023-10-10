AVIVA Brings GHOULS NIGHT OUT Cabaret to The Green Room 42

The performance is on Sunday, October 22 at 9:30pm.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

AVIVA Brings GHOULS NIGHT OUT Cabaret to The Green Room 42

AVIVA returns to The Green Room 42, for her spooky soirée, "Ghouls Night Out" on Sunday, October 22 @ 9:30pm. 

Singing songs ranging from rags to witches, AVIVA will electrify, and terrify. Make sure to wear your costume because it's gonna be a hot ghoul Halloween. AVIVA will be joined by special guest Artemisia LeFay and her band including musical director Ben Boecker (keyboards) Andrew Jagannath (guitar)  PJ Duffy (bass) and Evan Hyde (drums). 

AVIVA, who has appeared at major cabaret rooms in Manhattan and performed on the West Coast is a recent graduate of the NYU Tisch School of The Arts.  

The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue (42nd Street-on the 4th Floor of Yotel) in Manhattan and  can be reached by taking the "A","C" or "E" subway to Times Square / or the #M42 crosstown bus.  

 Tickets are $21- $42 (plus a service fee).    No minimum but food and beverages will be available for purchase.  A Livestream option is available and all tickets can be obtained at: thegreenroom42.com.  

For further information, contact: 646-707-2990 or tickets@thegreenroom42.c…. Follow AVIVA on Instagram:@avivazafrin 




