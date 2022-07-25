AMANDA RECKONWITH RETURNS at Pangea Starting September 24th

International opera diva and Broadway legend in her own mind, "Amanda Reckonwith" Returns! (after a 25 year retirement/rest cure) to razzle dazzle with high comedy and even higher notes!

Once a lyric soprano, Amanda Reckonwith reached international stardom on both Broadway, and Opera stages around the globe, before settling down (definitely down) to have children, raise them, and have them eventually leave her (they all do). Now known as the world's most famous "spento" soprano, Amanda returns to stage a simple woman, from a bygone era, having lived a life unchronicled and shrouded in mystery, ready once again to take the world by storm!

Join her as she regales, assails, and decimates some of Broadway's greatest hits. It's an evening you're not likely to forget... try as you might.



"Most singers do with their voice what they can. (She) does what (she) wants."

- Edward Rothstein, New York Times

THE DETAILS:

"AMANDA RECKONWITH RETURNS"

PANGEA

178 2nd Avenue between 11th & 12th Streets

$25 Music Cover, Cash at the door - $20 food/beverage minimum per person (credit cards accepted)

September 24, 9:30 pm with Dinner seating at 8:30 pm

October 1 at 7 pm with Dinner seating at 6 pm)

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required (Excelsior Pass or Vaccination Card & Photo ID)

Reservation link HERE

or call 212-995-0900

DAVID AJAX SABELLA (Director), is an award-winning singer & actor, and an internationally renowned voice teacher and author. As a countertenor (male soprano) in classical music/opera, Sabella was integral in the formation of the "American tradition" of countertenor voice in the mid 1990's. Along with colleagues David Daniels, Brian Asawa, and Mark Crayton, Sabella is credited as one of the originators of the "American sound," and the only one working at the time in the popular music genres of Broadway, Pop, and Great American Songbook. Sabella is best known for his years on Broadway in the musical CHICAGO, and as an internationally recognized countertenor (male soprano) whom Luciano Pavarotti declared "Excellent, not good, excellent!"

Mark Hartman (Music Director) is a New York-based pianist, coach, conductor, arranger and composer working in theater, cabaret, and concerts around the world. Mark was the Associate Conductor of Sondheim On Sondheim and Avenue Q on Broadway. Off-Broadway, he was the Music Director for Pageant, Silence! The Musical, Ernest In Love, After The Ball (cast recording), Finian's Rainbow (w/ Melissa Errico, Malcolm Gets, Jonathan Freeman, also cast recording), and The Irish...and How They Got That Way (also Nat'l Tour), Avenue Q (Vineyard) and The Fantasticks (Sullivan St. and Orbach Theater productions). Also in New York, Mark was the Music Director for The Baker's Wife, Bajour, Greenwillow and NEO I (cast recording) at the York Theatre Company. In cabaret, Mark has enjoyed a long-time partnership with 11-time MAC Award winner Natalie Douglas. He is the music director for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Cabaret Conference and have appeared in all the major rooms in New York. He is a MAC and Bistro Award winner for Music Direction.