AM YISRAEL CHAI: a Benefit For The Israeli Charity NATAL To Be Held At Don't Tell Mama

Award winning composer/lyricist and cabaret producer Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks) will present "Am Yisrael Chai: a benefit for the Israeli charity NATAL" on Thursday, November 9th at 9:30PM at renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama.

The concert will consist of songs written by Jewish composers.

Bisen-Hersh will be joined by Lauren Alexis Arnold, Sarah Baumgarten, Elyse Beyer, Danielle Burman, Aydin Byrd, Rivka Chaim, Eddie Datz, Denise DeMars, Emerson Glick, Jordan Rose Greenberg, Dani Granati Gronda, Michael I. Haber, Mara Jill Herman, Michelle Beth Herman, Susan "Dr. Sue" Horowitz, Yael Karoly, Hila Kremer, Ariel Kurtz, Miriam Kushel, Ilene Grossman Lester, Rita Neidich (The Fantasticks), Sivan Raz, Neva Small ("Fiddler on the Roof"), Alexander Sovronsky, Lee Weiss, Chana Marie Wingard and Cosette Zynszajn. Ethan Gueldenzopf will be on drums.

All proceeds from the concert will go to NATAL, which is an apolitical nonprofit organization that specializes in the field of war and terror related trauma. NATAL aims to advance the resiliency of Israeli society through treatment, prevention, public awareness and research.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W.46th St. The tickets are $25 plus there is a $20 food/drink minimum that must include 2 drinks. The show is CASH ONLY.

To make a reservation for the show, please visit:

Click Here

To donate directly to the charity, please visit:

https://www.afnatal.org