ALL I WANTED A Night Of Commercial Music Comes To The Green Room 42, April 30

Enjoy a night of musical theater performers singing their favorite commercial tunes! You'll never know this was all you wanted - that is - until you experience it. Come for the music, stay for...the music. Rock out at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, April 30th, at 9:30pm!

Featuring songs by new and old artists alike, including: Paramore, Demi Lovato, Chris Stapleton, Frank Ocean, The Cranberries, Alicia Keys, Tori Amos, Lizzy McAlpine, Florence + the Machine, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, as well as a premier of an original song by one of our own performers - Izzy Imamura.

Also featuring: Brianna Clark, Darcie A. Hingula, Jess Hill, Lauren Alexis Arnold, Liv Howell, Shannon Helene Barnes, Isabella Victorson, Grace Myers, and Tyrese Shawn Avery. Producer/MD/Arranger: Jacob Thomas Carr & HOWL. Associate Producer: Jess Hill. Band: Nick Anton on Guitar/Cello, Eric Wharton on Bass, Elena Bonomo on Drums

For more information: https://www.howlvoicemethod.com/all-i-wanted

Tickets: Click Here