Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALEXIS MICHELLE Will Make Joe's Pub Debut

Newly announced cast member of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars to play Joe's Pub this summer.

Apr. 29, 2023  

ALEXIS MICHELLE Will Make Joe's Pub Debut

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

Alexis Michelle

To Make Solo Show Debut at

Joe's Pub

June 27 & 28 at 9:30 PM

Alexis Michelle makes her long awaited Joe's Pub debut! With theatricality running through her veins, you can expect an evening of songs ranging from the catalogues of Barbra Streisand and Kay Starr to Dionne Warwick. Alexis is joined by longtime collaborator Brandon James Gwinn, leading the band, and debuting some showy originals by him, for her; this show will have something for everyone. The highest lowbrow chanteuse, Alexis Michelle, is gonna give you the hot Broadway girl summer you've been yearning for!

The evening is produced by James Will McBride.

Joe's Pub is located at Astor Place (425 Lafayette Street). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person during every show at Joe's Pub. Tickets and information are available HERE.

For last-minute tickets, please visit the Joe's Pub Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street. Web sales and phone sales end when doors open, and tickets may be available for in-person, walk-up sale right before the show begins.

MORE ABOUT Alexis Michelle:
Alexis Michelle (she/he/they) is a native New Yorker with theatre running through her veins. She was cast on Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and made it all the way to Top 5! This Summer she makes her return to the largest international drag platform on RPDR All Stars Season 8 on Paramount+. Additionally, Alexis starred in Drag Me Down The Aisle and Dragnificent! On TLC alongside Bebe Zahara Benet, Thorgy Thor, and Juju Bee. She has sung with The American Pops orchestra, and appeared in two of their PBS specials. Alexis made their network TV debut out of drag on the CBS drama BLUE BLOODS. In addition to cabaret stages around the world, Alexis has performed at Cafe Carlyle, Club Cumming, 54 Below and this June makes her Joe's Pub debut. Training: LaGuardia H.S. for the performing arts, Interlochen center for the arts and B.F.A. University of Michigan in Musical Theatre. You can keep up with Alexis on her Facebook artist page, as well as Instagram and TikTok @alexismichelleofficial and on Twitter @alexislives.

MORE ABOUT Brandon James Gwinn:
Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a Drama League nominated, Richard Rodgers Award and Bistro Award winning composer-lyricist, performer, pianist and producer, and Winner of the Broadway World Award for Best Piano Bar Entertainer. A LiveNation artist, Brandon opened for Trixie Mattel's North American Tour and appears in MOVING PARTS on Netflix. Solo albums: BULLIT (Queer Global Arts Festival Winner) & NOT TOO LATE Music producer: TWO BIRDS & ONE STONE (Billboard #1) by Trixie Mattel, LOVE FOOL by Alexis Michelle for Broadway Records, PLACE & TIME. Theatre: THE SEANCE MACHINE (The Tank, Obie-Award) TL;DR. THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX (Richard Rodgers Award, Rhinebeck Writer's Retreat, UArts Polyphone Festival, O'Neill, NAMT), COTTON CANDY & COCAINE (Theatre C), QUEER.PEOPLE.TIME. (Catwalk Residency), MATCHMAKER MATCHMAKER, I'(M) Willing TO SETTLE (A.R.T., NYMF) SMALL TOWN STORY (Village Originals, Seattle. World Premiere: American Theatre Group) Residencies: Ars Nova, Dramatists Guild Fellow, Roundabout Space Jam, Catwalk. Proud Recording Academy Grammy Voter, Local 802 AFM and ASCAP. MFA NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. Represented by WME.

MORE ABOUT James Will McBride:

James Will McBride (he/him) has conceived and produced concerts and cabarets at venues across the USA. He also manages corporate marketing and DEI events for tech and life science companies around the world. His theatrical directing credits include the world premiere of HEIST! (off-Broadway) the NYC premiere of Naomi Wallace's The War Boys. He served as resident assistant director at Hartford Stage for two seasons and is a former Directing Candidate in The American Theatre Wing's SpringBoradNYC program. He has assisted directors including Darko Tresnjak, Kent Thompson, Mark Lamos, Michael Wilson, and Giovanna Sardelli. James is a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana where he's launching Blue Roses Project with Gideon Glick, a new play development lab for queer stories from or about the south.

Photo of Alexis Michelle by Bryan Clavel @theclavel



BUILDING A BRIDGE CABARET to Be Held at Open Jar Studios in May Photo
BUILDING A BRIDGE CABARET to Be Held at Open Jar Studios in May
Featuring an incredibly talented lineup of performers hailing from all corners of the globe, including Mexico, Taiwan, Japan, Canada, France, Brazil, Venezuela, and beyond, 'Building a Bridge Cabaret' is a celebration of cultural diversity and the unifying power of the arts as performers come together to share their unique perspectives and experiences. New York, NY - On May 8th at 8pm, Open Jar Studios 11A, will come alive with the sights and sounds of 'Building a Bridge Cabaret'.
Chelsea Table + Stage To Present PRIDE ANTHEMS in May Photo
Chelsea Table + Stage To Present PRIDE ANTHEMS in May
New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will celebrate Pride Month with the new show “Pride Anthems,” a journey through the past 50 years of LGBTQ+ music, on Wednesday, May 24, with two shows on 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. From Donna Summer and Queen to George Michael, Erasure, Madonna, Lady Gaga and much more, these essential songs take us from disco to the present day.
Photos: John Pizzarelli Debuts New Album Stage & Screen at Birdland Photo
Photos: John Pizzarelli Debuts New Album 'Stage & Screen' at Birdland
Acclaimed guitarist/vocalist John Pizzarelli is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his debut album with a collection of classic songs from Broadway and Hollywood, Stage & Screen, with a new album via Palmetto Records. It features songs spanning nearly a century, given new life by Pizzarelli, bassist Mike Karn and pianist Isaiah J. Thompson.  Pizzarelli is celebrating with performances at Birdland this week.
Rian Keating to Bring TIME STAMPS to Guild Hall Photo
Rian Keating to Bring TIME STAMPS to Guild Hall
Rian Keating will bring his acclaimed 2022 MAC Award-winning Time Stamps:  Life Fragments in Story and Song to the Guild Hall on May 25th at 7pm with Darryl Curry at the piano.  

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Review: Carole J. Bufford Is Expertly SETTING NEW STANDARDS at Chelsea Table + StageReview: Carole J. Bufford Is Expertly SETTING NEW STANDARDS at Chelsea Table + Stage
April 29, 2023

It's a brand new show for Carole J. Bufford and when we say brand new, we mean brand new.
ALEXIS MICHELLE Will Make Joe's Pub DebutALEXIS MICHELLE Will Make Joe's Pub Debut
April 29, 2023

Joe’s Pub will present Alexis Michelle, one of the recently announced competitors on Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars on June 27 and 28 at 9:30 PM.
Meg Flather's Award Winning HOLD ON TIGHT Will Play Don't Tell Mama May 14thMeg Flather's Award Winning HOLD ON TIGHT Will Play Don't Tell Mama May 14th
April 28, 2023

Award winner Meg Flather brings her most personal tale yet to Don't Tell Mama on May 14th.
Review: Karen Akers Demonstrates Star And Staying Power With ABOUT TIME at BirdlandReview: Karen Akers Demonstrates Star And Staying Power With ABOUT TIME at Birdland
April 27, 2023

Karen Akers brought her consummate artistry, marvelous colleagues, and all the stuff of legend to her latest Birdland offering.
Zoë Van Tieghem and Matt Baker Return For Another SPRING FLING At The Green Room 42Zoë Van Tieghem and Matt Baker Return For Another SPRING FLING At The Green Room 42
April 26, 2023

Zoë Van Tieghem and Matt Baker are back in business and The Green Room 42's got them.
share