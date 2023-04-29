ALEXIS MICHELLE Will Make Joe's Pub Debut

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

Alexis Michelle

To Make Solo Show Debut at

Joe's Pub

June 27 & 28 at 9:30 PM

Alexis Michelle makes her long awaited Joe's Pub debut! With theatricality running through her veins, you can expect an evening of songs ranging from the catalogues of Barbra Streisand and Kay Starr to Dionne Warwick. Alexis is joined by longtime collaborator Brandon James Gwinn, leading the band, and debuting some showy originals by him, for her; this show will have something for everyone. The highest lowbrow chanteuse, Alexis Michelle, is gonna give you the hot Broadway girl summer you've been yearning for!

The evening is produced by James Will McBride.

Joe's Pub is located at Astor Place (425 Lafayette Street). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person during every show at Joe's Pub. Tickets and information are available HERE.

For last-minute tickets, please visit the Joe's Pub Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street. Web sales and phone sales end when doors open, and tickets may be available for in-person, walk-up sale right before the show begins.

MORE ABOUT Alexis Michelle:

Alexis Michelle (she/he/they) is a native New Yorker with theatre running through her veins. She was cast on Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and made it all the way to Top 5! This Summer she makes her return to the largest international drag platform on RPDR All Stars Season 8 on Paramount+. Additionally, Alexis starred in Drag Me Down The Aisle and Dragnificent! On TLC alongside Bebe Zahara Benet, Thorgy Thor, and Juju Bee. She has sung with The American Pops orchestra, and appeared in two of their PBS specials. Alexis made their network TV debut out of drag on the CBS drama BLUE BLOODS. In addition to cabaret stages around the world, Alexis has performed at Cafe Carlyle, Club Cumming, 54 Below and this June makes her Joe's Pub debut. Training: LaGuardia H.S. for the performing arts, Interlochen center for the arts and B.F.A. University of Michigan in Musical Theatre. You can keep up with Alexis on her Facebook artist page, as well as Instagram and TikTok @alexismichelleofficial and on Twitter @alexislives.

MORE ABOUT Brandon James Gwinn:

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a Drama League nominated, Richard Rodgers Award and Bistro Award winning composer-lyricist, performer, pianist and producer, and Winner of the Broadway World Award for Best Piano Bar Entertainer. A LiveNation artist, Brandon opened for Trixie Mattel's North American Tour and appears in MOVING PARTS on Netflix. Solo albums: BULLIT (Queer Global Arts Festival Winner) & NOT TOO LATE Music producer: TWO BIRDS & ONE STONE (Billboard #1) by Trixie Mattel, LOVE FOOL by Alexis Michelle for Broadway Records, PLACE & TIME. Theatre: THE SEANCE MACHINE (The Tank, Obie-Award) TL;DR. THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX (Richard Rodgers Award, Rhinebeck Writer's Retreat, UArts Polyphone Festival, O'Neill, NAMT), COTTON CANDY & COCAINE (Theatre C), QUEER.PEOPLE.TIME. (Catwalk Residency), MATCHMAKER MATCHMAKER, I'(M) Willing TO SETTLE (A.R.T., NYMF) SMALL TOWN STORY (Village Originals, Seattle. World Premiere: American Theatre Group) Residencies: Ars Nova, Dramatists Guild Fellow, Roundabout Space Jam, Catwalk. Proud Recording Academy Grammy Voter, Local 802 AFM and ASCAP. MFA NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. Represented by WME.

MORE ABOUT James Will McBride:

James Will McBride (he/him) has conceived and produced concerts and cabarets at venues across the USA. He also manages corporate marketing and DEI events for tech and life science companies around the world. His theatrical directing credits include the world premiere of HEIST! (off-Broadway) the NYC premiere of Naomi Wallace's The War Boys. He served as resident assistant director at Hartford Stage for two seasons and is a former Directing Candidate in The American Theatre Wing's SpringBoradNYC program. He has assisted directors including Darko Tresnjak, Kent Thompson, Mark Lamos, Michael Wilson, and Giovanna Sardelli. James is a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana where he's launching Blue Roses Project with Gideon Glick, a new play development lab for queer stories from or about the south.

Photo of Alexis Michelle by Bryan Clavel @theclavel