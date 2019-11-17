A Sip With Vodka, Paige Turner, And Friends Comes to Club Cumming

A Sip With Vodka, Paige Turner and Friends is a variety show hosted by drag performer Paige Turner and Natasha Ivonevska Solyanka Split Pea Vodka (played by actress Sarah Lazarus) at Club Cumming. This epic night will feature the cast and creative team members of A Sip With Vodka: A Russian Guide To Becoming A Real Housewife And Making It In America, a new digital comedy series. A Sip With Vodka follows the story of a Russian immigrant who moves to NYC with her son in the hopes of becoming a Real Housewife and cabaret star. The cast of the series include two time Tony nominee Alison Fraser, Ru Paul's Drag Race all stars Thorgy Thor and Phi Phi Ohara, Netflix's "Tall Girl" actress Bria Condon, and NYC drag star Paige Turner.

The team performing at Club Cumming includes comedians Zach Zimmerman, Tai Leclaire, Andy Vega, and Shannon Constantine; Singer/songwriter Lyda the Lady and off-broadway composer, playwright and cabaret performer Billy Recce. Known as the illegitimate love child of Pee-Wee Herman and Barbie, Showbiz Spitfire Paige Turner is a staple of nightlife and cabaret throughout New York City. This tawdry blonde bombshell is known for her outlandish mayhem and foolishness and always leaves her audiences wanting more. Sarah Lazarus is an NYC based comedy performer and writer who has performed around the city at Feinstein's/54 Below, Don't Tell Mama, The Green Room 42, UCB, and The P.I.T. This event and the series is being directed by David Kahawaii whose credits include pool (no water) (Sitting Shotgun) Starcrossed (NY Fringe) This Way Out (Riant), Meadows (Hudson Guild Theater), Duo/Trio (The Motor Company), and The North American Premiere of Taste of Love by Zhan Zie (Asian Cultural Council).

A first hand look at the series trailer of A Sip With Vodka will be shown at this event. It will be a night of comedy, music, drag and Vodka! You won't want to miss it.

Tickets are only $5! Get them them while they're still available: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4427343

Follow @asipwithvodka on social media to hear the latest news on the series!





