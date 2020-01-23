A SIP WITH VODKA & FRIENDS Is Back At Club Cumming

A Sip With Vodka and Friends is a cabaret comedy Russian infused extravaganza hosted by aspiring cabaret star Natasha Ivonevska Solyanka Split Pea Vodka (Sarah Rachel Lazarus) and her son Robert (Andy Vega). This epic night will feature the cast and creative team members of A Sip With Vodka: A Russian Guide To Becoming A Real Housewife And Making It In America, a new digital comedy series.

A Sip With Vodka follows the story of a Russian immigrant who moves to NYC with her son in the hopes of becoming a Real Housewife and cabaret star. This hilarious and heartfelt story covers queer, NYC, and American pop culture through the lens of an immigrant. The cast of the series include two time Tony award nominee Alison Fraser, Ru Paul's Drag Race all stars Thorgy Thor and Phi Phi Ohara, NYC drag star Paige Turner, Netflix's Tall Girl actress Bria Condon, and NBC's Rutherford Falls writer Tai Leclaire.

The lineup of performers include Zach Zimmerman, Michael Kushner, Billy Recce, Lyda the Lady, Maddy Baker, Shannon Constantine, Vincent Deseno, and Ashey Everhart.

Doors: 8:00 PM // Showtime: 8:30 PM $10 at the door, 21+

https://clubcummingnyc.com/schedule/2020/1/30/a-sip-with-vodka-and-friends-a-cabaret-extravaganza-1





