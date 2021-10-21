A Night Of Sinatra With Angelica Gorga Premieres At Don't Tell Mama

Join Angelica Gorga on Thursday, November 11th for an intimate cabaret presenting the songbook of Frank Sinatra at Don't Tell Mama. "A Night of Sinatra" is inspired by Angelica's family with a deep connection to his music built from her relationships and own experiences growing up and today. Tickets are available at the door, in cash, for $18. Doors open at 6:15pm, for reservations www.donttellmamanyc.com.

The team includes Angelica Gorga (Director, Producer), Lauren Pelaia (Vocal Music Director) and Quentin Madia (LD, Producer). The Band includes Michelle Foster (Pianist), Sean Hicke (Bass), John Coyne (Sax), and John Ling (Jazz Drummer).

Angelica Gorga is a New York City based performing artist, writer, and producer. Theatre: Off Broadway's Can Do Duck: The Musical (Nelly), Into the Woods (The Baker's Wife), You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Sally), and Nine (Carla). Cabaret: "Gender is A Lie...A Miscast Cabaret" at The Duplex (Performer/Co-Producer), "F%*$ You Cabaret!" and "Miscast Cabaret." Other credits include: Serendipity, Priorities, and Second Chances (Playwright/Director), The Picher Project, American Scoreboard (Associate Producer) and Positive: A Pilot Reading (Associate Director). As a playwright, her work has been produced in festivals including Manhattan Repertory Theatre's Summer One Act Play and The New York Theatre Festival. Training includes William Esper, Rutgers Acting Conservatory, Paper Mill Playhouse.

She is a recipient of the Gerard Cannon Award for Playwriting from Pace University. angelicagorga.com

Exequtive Entertainment, LLC (Producer) was created in hopes to slowly, but powerfully, rebuild the performing arts industry. A producer of theatre, television, film, music, and more, Exequtive Entertainment strives to produce evocative, energized, and effervescent work. Exequtive Entertainment believes in a rigorous process, frequent presentations, and consistent, polished products of the highest quality. www.exequtiveentertainmentllc.com

Michelle Foster has been touring and performing professionally since the age of 14, when she was chosen to perform as a soloist at Disney's Hollywood Studios for an audience of thousands. Foster is now a regular keyboardist with Gloria Gaynor's musical director, Mark Baron, and a keyboardist/vocal soloist with legendary doo-wop group, The Duprees. In the summer of 2019, Foster was cast in her first professional musical at Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Foster just recently played a concert for Tony Award Winning Laura Benanti. Michelle holds a Bachelor of Science from Fairleigh Dickinson University, with minors in chemistry and dance. She has continued her studies at The Juilliard School, Liz Caplan Vocal Studio, and one-on-one with the most prominent casting and creative directors in New York. https://www.michellefostermusic.com/

Bassist and composer Sean Hicke took the long path to finding the upright bass. His musical upbringing included playing a variety woodwind and string instruments in punk bands, folk groups, wind orchestras, and musical theater pits before finally picking up what would become his primary instrument. He quickly became a common sight in the San Diego jazz scene and has played in almost every venue that hosts jazz in the city. After a brief stint in Cincinnati, Sean moved to Brooklyn where he currently resides. An avid composer, it did not take long for Sean to develop a unique compositional voice. His music is influenced by a myriad of sources, including modern jazz, drum and bass, folk music, and indie rock. His debut album, Sunflower Sutra, blends all of these influences into one cohesive sound and was nominated for best jazz album at the 2020 San Diego Music Awards. Sean holds a bachelor's degree in jazz studies from San Diego State University. He maintains a small private studio and can be found playing all over New York.

John Coyne is a musical theatre songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and performer. Off-Broadway: Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet (Original Music). John recently arranged and orchestrated an EP of reimagined Golden Age standards with Ben Crawford (Phantom of the Opera). He is currently at work on a musical adaptation of Virginia Woolf's Mrs. Dalloway. www.johncoynejohncoyne.com

John Ling is an NYC-based drummer, percussionist, and composer. He holds degrees in composition and performance from SUNY Stony Brook and Arizona State University. His concert music has been performed by groups such as Yarn/Wire and Ensemble Decipher. More information at http://johnlingmusic.com.