A Look At The Winners of the Broadway World Cabaret Awards For 2021

Another year has come and gone, it's January and that means that the annual Broadway World Audience Awards have just happened. The awards are fully informed by the audience, the fans, and the people who support the live performing arts, from the nominations to the winners, all through online voting. Readers of Broadway World run the whole show, while the Broadway World team does the technical work and the tabulating. This year the awards for the cabaret industry returned to a focus on live performing, unlike the previous year, which focused on a "Best of the Decade" theme that included virtual performances created during quarantine for online entertainment reaching around the globe. Although people are still making that online content, in 2021 the clubs of New York City were filled with wonderful, entertaining, and exciting shows, many of which were nominated by the people who loved the artists and their acts.

Today the winners of the Broadway World Cabaret Awards were announced by the Broadway World administrative team after days of tallying votes. To coincide with the announcement of the winners, the BWW Cabaret team has compiled a video roundup of the artistry on display - some of it from the very shows that got the artists their award, some from other club acts the artists have done in the past (a true testament to regularly updating your YouTube channel). We invite our readers to revel in their talents and, hopefully, get to know an artist or two that might be a new one to watch in the future.

Best Comedy Act

Dave Konig - AMERICA'S MOST BELOVED ENTERTAINER - Don't Tell Mama

Visit the Dave Konig website HERE

Best Debut Show - One Night Only or Run of Shows

Christy Altomare - CHRISTY ALTOMARE - Feinstein's/54 Below

Visit the Christy Altomare website HERE.

Best Director

Marc Tumminelli - FARAH ALVIN B-SIDE, ERIKA HENNINGSEN I ENJOY BEING A [NOUN]. ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN PARK MAP - The Green Room 42, Feinstein's/54 Below

Visit the Marc Tumminelli website HERE.

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

Alexis Michelle - ALEXIS MICHELLE PRIDE AT 54 - 54 Below

Follow Alexis Michelle on Instagram HERE.

Best Duo Show

Michael Garin & Madie Millit - WESTBANK DINNER MUSIC SERIES - Westbank Cafe

Visit the Mardie Millit Facebook page HERE and the Michael Garin Facebook page HERE.

Best Ensemble Soloist

Ben Jones - 54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - Feinstein's/54 Below

Visit the Ben Jones website HERE.

Best Group Show

The Skivvies - LITTLE SHOP OF ROCKY HORRORS, LIVE & LITERALLY IN PERSON, ROOFTOP SESSIONS - 54 Below, The Green Room 42, The Mondriam

Visit The Skivvies Website HERE.

Best Host or Emcee

Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland Theatre

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Best Jazz Show, Instrumental or Vocal

Billy Stritch Trio - THE BILLY STRITCH TRIO - Birdland

Visit the Billy Stritch website HERE.

Best Musical Comedy Cabaret/Revue

Leanne Borghesi - BORGHESI'S BACK - Don't Tell Mama

Visit the Leanne Borghesi website HERE.

Best Musical Director

Tracy Stark - MEG FLATHER AT WBC, MOSTLY MARLENE, AMI BRABSON, ALEXIS MICHELLE, GRETCHEN REINHAGEN - West Bank Cafe, Club Cumming, Pangea, Music at the Mansion, 54 Below

Visit the Tracy Stark website HERE.

Best Open-Mic, Variety, or Recurring Show

Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland

Get tickets to THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Birdland website HERE.

Best Original Song

Inside by Meg Flather - MEG FLATHER - Meg Flather, Producer

Visit the Meg Flather website HERE.

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Musician or Vocalist

Michelle Dowdy - PIANO BAR AT DON'T TELL MAMA - Don't Tell Mama

Visit the Michelle Dowdy website HERE.

Best Record Producer

Wayne Haun - BILLY'S PLACE - Club 44 Records

Visit the Club 44 Records website HERE.

Best Recording, Commercial

Rebecca Luker & Sally Wilfert - ALL THE GIRLS - PS Classics

Visit the PS Classics website HERE.

Best Recording, Independent

Travis Moser and Drew Wutke - SO MANY PEOPLE: THE SONDHEIM SESSIONS - Travis Moser

Visit the Travis Moser website HERE and the Drew Wutke website HERE.

Best Show

Andrew Barth Feldman - PARK MAP - Feinstein's/54 Below

Andrew Barth Feldman can be followed on Twitter HERE.

Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director

STEVE DOYLE/BASS - Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Visit the Steve Doyle website HERE.

Best Show, Celebrity

Andre De Shields - BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND - Feinstein's/54 Below

Visit the Andre De Shields website HERE.

Best Special Event, Multiple

The Cast of Broadway's COMPANY - THE CAST OF COMPANY IN 'DARKNESS RISING' - Birdland

No online footage exists of this show but read the Broadway World review HERE.

Best Special Event, Solo

Sean Patrick Murtagh - SUMMER SUNDAY SOIREE - SEAN PATRICK MURTAGH AT THE GREEN AT LINCOLN CENTER - Lincoln Center

Visit the Sean Patrick Murtagh website HERE.

Best Spoken Word Cabaret Show (May feature up to four songs but no more)

Will Nolan - LEOLA LADYLAND! - The Green Room 42

Visit the Leola website HERE.

Best Tribute Show

Becca Kidwell - MY MAYBE WORLD WITH MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER, A CABARET TRIBUTE - Don't Tell Mama

Visit the Becca Kidwell website HERE.

Best Vocalist

Sean Patrick Murtagh - SEAN PATRICK MURTAGH & MICAH YOUNG AT WEST BANK CAFE - West Bank Cafe

Sean Patrick Murtagh is on Facebook HERE.

Editor's note: Some categories from previous years did not garner enough audience nominations and were removed from the 2020 ballot. Hopefully the Broadway World Cabaret Audience Awards for 2022 will see a return to the ballot of categories like Best Alt. Cabaret and Best Burlesque Show/Act.