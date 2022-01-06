A Look At The Winners of the Broadway World Cabaret Awards For 2021
The audience has spoken and these are the talents who have claimed their hearts in 2021.
Another year has come and gone, it's January and that means that the annual Broadway World Audience Awards have just happened. The awards are fully informed by the audience, the fans, and the people who support the live performing arts, from the nominations to the winners, all through online voting. Readers of Broadway World run the whole show, while the Broadway World team does the technical work and the tabulating. This year the awards for the cabaret industry returned to a focus on live performing, unlike the previous year, which focused on a "Best of the Decade" theme that included virtual performances created during quarantine for online entertainment reaching around the globe. Although people are still making that online content, in 2021 the clubs of New York City were filled with wonderful, entertaining, and exciting shows, many of which were nominated by the people who loved the artists and their acts.
Today the winners of the Broadway World Cabaret Awards were announced by the Broadway World administrative team after days of tallying votes. To coincide with the announcement of the winners, the BWW Cabaret team has compiled a video roundup of the artistry on display - some of it from the very shows that got the artists their award, some from other club acts the artists have done in the past (a true testament to regularly updating your YouTube channel). We invite our readers to revel in their talents and, hopefully, get to know an artist or two that might be a new one to watch in the future.
Best Comedy Act
Dave Konig - AMERICA'S MOST BELOVED ENTERTAINER - Don't Tell Mama
Visit the Dave Konig website HERE
Best Debut Show - One Night Only or Run of Shows
Christy Altomare - CHRISTY ALTOMARE - Feinstein's/54 Below
Visit the Christy Altomare website HERE.
Best Director
Marc Tumminelli - FARAH ALVIN B-SIDE, ERIKA HENNINGSEN I ENJOY BEING A [NOUN]. ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN PARK MAP - The Green Room 42, Feinstein's/54 Below
Visit the Marc Tumminelli website HERE.
Best Drag Artist or Impersonator
Alexis Michelle - ALEXIS MICHELLE PRIDE AT 54 - 54 Below
Follow Alexis Michelle on Instagram HERE.
Best Duo Show
Michael Garin & Madie Millit - WESTBANK DINNER MUSIC SERIES - Westbank Cafe
Visit the Mardie Millit Facebook page HERE and the Michael Garin Facebook page HERE.
Best Ensemble Soloist
Ben Jones - 54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - Feinstein's/54 Below
Visit the Ben Jones website HERE.
Best Group Show
The Skivvies - LITTLE SHOP OF ROCKY HORRORS, LIVE & LITERALLY IN PERSON, ROOFTOP SESSIONS - 54 Below, The Green Room 42, The Mondriam
Visit The Skivvies Website HERE.
Best Host or Emcee
Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland Theatre
Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.
Best Jazz Show, Instrumental or Vocal
Billy Stritch Trio - THE BILLY STRITCH TRIO - Birdland
Visit the Billy Stritch website HERE.
Best Musical Comedy Cabaret/Revue
Leanne Borghesi - BORGHESI'S BACK - Don't Tell Mama
Visit the Leanne Borghesi website HERE.
Best Musical Director
Tracy Stark - MEG FLATHER AT WBC, MOSTLY MARLENE, AMI BRABSON, ALEXIS MICHELLE, GRETCHEN REINHAGEN - West Bank Cafe, Club Cumming, Pangea, Music at the Mansion, 54 Below
Visit the Tracy Stark website HERE.
Best Open-Mic, Variety, or Recurring Show
Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland
Get tickets to THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Birdland website HERE.
Best Original Song
Inside by Meg Flather - MEG FLATHER - Meg Flather, Producer
Visit the Meg Flather website HERE.
Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Musician or Vocalist
Michelle Dowdy - PIANO BAR AT DON'T TELL MAMA - Don't Tell Mama
Visit the Michelle Dowdy website HERE.
Best Record Producer
Wayne Haun - BILLY'S PLACE - Club 44 Records
Visit the Club 44 Records website HERE.
Best Recording, Commercial
Rebecca Luker & Sally Wilfert - ALL THE GIRLS - PS Classics
Visit the PS Classics website HERE.
Best Recording, Independent
Travis Moser and Drew Wutke - SO MANY PEOPLE: THE SONDHEIM SESSIONS - Travis Moser
Visit the Travis Moser website HERE and the Drew Wutke website HERE.
Best Show
Andrew Barth Feldman - PARK MAP - Feinstein's/54 Below
Andrew Barth Feldman can be followed on Twitter HERE.
Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director
STEVE DOYLE/BASS - Jim Caruso's Cast Party
Visit the Steve Doyle website HERE.
Best Show, Celebrity
Andre De Shields - BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND - Feinstein's/54 Below
Visit the Andre De Shields website HERE.
Best Special Event, Multiple
The Cast of Broadway's COMPANY - THE CAST OF COMPANY IN 'DARKNESS RISING' - Birdland
No online footage exists of this show but read the Broadway World review HERE.
Best Special Event, Solo
Sean Patrick Murtagh - SUMMER SUNDAY SOIREE - SEAN PATRICK MURTAGH AT THE GREEN AT LINCOLN CENTER - Lincoln Center
Visit the Sean Patrick Murtagh website HERE.
Best Spoken Word Cabaret Show (May feature up to four songs but no more)
Will Nolan - LEOLA LADYLAND! - The Green Room 42
Visit the Leola website HERE.
Best Tribute Show
Becca Kidwell - MY MAYBE WORLD WITH MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER, A CABARET TRIBUTE - Don't Tell Mama
Visit the Becca Kidwell website HERE.
Best Vocalist
Sean Patrick Murtagh - SEAN PATRICK MURTAGH & MICAH YOUNG AT WEST BANK CAFE - West Bank Cafe
Sean Patrick Murtagh is on Facebook HERE.