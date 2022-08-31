A JUBILEE WITH Z Comes to 54 Below in October

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Z Infante in A Jubilee with Z on October 12th at 9:30. Best known for their featured role in Paramount Pictures "School of Rock," Z currently stars in the Broadway-bound musical Kiss My Aztec - conceived by legendary comedian John Leguizamo. A Jubilee with Z is an exploration of joy, resilience, and the obstacles we overcome in the face of adversity. With new and original music and covers of John Legend, Bruno Mars, Billie Ellish, and more, the evening will leave you with renewed hope, faith, and determination. You'll ask yourself, "How can I be the change I wish to see in the world?"

The night will feature performances by Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, Kiss My Aztec), Angelica Beliard (On Your Feet, Kiss My Aztec), KC Delacruz (Kiss My Aztec, Prince of Egypt) Evan Maltby (Pokémon, Magnificent Seven), Zia (RENT in Aruba and EdFringe) and music artist Blu Morpho. Music played on Guitar by Shubh Saran, Elena Bonomo on Drums, Lexi Bodick on Bass, and Clyde Daley on Trumpet. Music Direction by Keiji Ishiguri and Direction by Nicola Murphy. A Jubilee with Z is being produced in partnership with On The Quays, an international production company based in New York dedicated to telling engaging stories and committed to sharing perspectives that promote empathy and understanding. They are also known for the internationally acclaimed productions of RENT at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Aruba's National Theater, Cas Di Cultura.

Z Infante in A Jubilee with Z plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 12th at 9:30PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Z Infante is an actor, producer, and arts educator shaping a career across genres and forms. Over the nearly 20 years since playing Gordon, the roadie, in Rick Linklater & Mike White's School of Rock starring Jack Black and Joan Cusak, they've collaborated on a number of reputable film and stage productions. Directors Julie Taymor, Trevor Nunn, Bill Rauch, Lear deBessonet, and Evan Cabnet have cast them in a dynamic range of roles in new and classic works. Some development highlights include working with writers John Leguizamo, Matthew Lopez, Duncan Sheik, Steven Sater, Jessie Nelson, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Tom Kitt, Brian Yorkey, and Marc Shaiman. Raised and residing in Roselle Park, NJ, Z Infante received their BFA in Drama at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts '13. Film and production highlights include Julie Taymor's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Tony Taccone's Kiss My Aztec and Jessie Nelson's Alice By Heart. You can learn more about Z at www.zinfante.com and on social media @zrinfante