The performance will take place on Thursday, August 10th at 8pm.

By: Jul. 30, 2023

A HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE TRIBUTE TO STAR TREK to Play The Slipper Next Month

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz will present A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to Star Trek at The Slipper Room (167 Orchard Street, NYC) on Thursday, 8/10/23. Doors open at 7:30 and the show is at 8:00 PM. Admission is $25 for pre-sold reserved seating.For tickets go to: Click Here or https://bit.ly/hottrek. The Slipper Room is 21+.

The troublesome Q is back, and he has decided to bring a whole gaggle of his favorite Starfleet officers, monsters, and characters to the Delta Quadrant to cheer up Captain Janeway. But she is not having it! And every time she utters the phrase “Activate self-destruct sequence,” everyone has to drink a shot.

Hosts: Cherry Pitz, Handsome Brad

Special Guest Host: Miss Union Jack 

Acts:  Luna Lee, Miranda Raven, Desiree De Sade, Persé Fanny, GoGo Gadget, ViVi Bruneau, & Lawrence Neals.

Gogo: Dutch Baby 

Kitten: Betty Brash

Star Trek has been a cult phenomenon for decades. Created by Gene Roddenberry, the first television series, simply called Star Trek and now referred to as "The Original Series," debuted in 1966 and aired for three seasons on the television network NBC. It has been followed by an animated series, movies, and various other incarnations of Star Trek, including Star Trek: The Next Generation, and most recently, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Discovery, The Lower Decks, and Picard. Hotsy Totsy is paying tribute to decades of amazing work with nothing but love and fondness.

My goodness, this year, Hotsy Totsy turned 16! The first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, in April of 2007. They have played to often sold-out shows and their dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, “That was the best show you folks have ever done!” As performers and writers, they have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into their 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month audiences are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward they press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun! 

So, join them for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!

UPCOMING SHOWS

September 14th Doctor Who

October 12th Stranger Things




