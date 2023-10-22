A Fond Farewell To Maestro Larry Woodard

The Laurie Beechman Theatre was flooded with fond memories of a man whose life was music and whose memory lingers on.

By: Oct. 22, 2023

The Mabel Mercer Foundation celebrated the life of pianist, singer, and cabaret artist supreme Larry Woodard yesterday at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on 42nd Street in New York City.

A fond farewell to Maestro Woodard (February 25, 1949-June 28, 2023) was attended by many of the friends and artists whose lives he touched. 

Widely known for his mastery of a variety of musical styles and disciplines, Woodard was hailed by the New York Times as, “ a first-rate performer of all musical categories …who moves easily between the worlds of classical music and cabaret, an artistic heir of Bobby Short but with classical leanings.”

The afternoon hosted by KT Sullivan and made possible by Mary & Frank Skillern featured remembrances and performances by Natalie Douglas, Bill Zeffiro, Eric Comstock, Elaine Robinson, Jeff Harnar, Valerie Lemon, Ron Raines, Lauren Flanigan, Craig Rubano, Jon Weber,KT and video clips of Mr. Woodard at various events.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



2023 Regional Awards


From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in th... Stephen Sorokoff">(read more about this author)

