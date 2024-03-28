54 SINGS SONGS FOR CHANGE to be Presented in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present 54 Sings Songs for Change on Monday, April 15th at 9:30pm, with a livestream option offered at 9:45pm ET. This evening will feature songs famously written and performed to comment on and spark societal changes. Songs will be performed that speak on relevant topics, from racial justice to female empowerment and more, from “Get Out and Stay Out” to “Shine” to “Easy to Be Hard.” This powerful night will include songs from artists ranging from Joni Mitchell to Aretha Franklin! Be inspired by the music that has and continues to use words and imagery to fight for a greater cause. Produced by Malaikia “Lake” Sims-Winfrey (she/her +), with musicians for the night including Canaan J. Harris (MD/ Piano), Brodie Lockett (Guitar), Jada Crawford (Bass) and Jesse-Ray Leich (Drums).

54 Sings Songs for Change plays 54 Below (254 West 54th St) on Monday, April 15 at 9:30pm, with a livestream option at 9:45pm ET. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Livestream tickets are $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees(. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE PRODUCER:

Malaikia “Lake” Sims-Winfrey is a NYC artist with a focus in producing, directing, and dramaturgy. She is a part of the artistic team at The Drama League and has produced concerts such as History of Black Broadway: Women’s Edition, 54 Below Celebrates Friendship, Entries of Gratitude at Green Room 42, and a Tribute to Tina Turner Vol. 2 alongside Mia Porter. Lake strives to produce work that highlights

diversity as well as reflects the range of talent in NYC. Her shows feature her lifelong friends, newcomers, and Working Theatre professionals. Her shows serve a bridge between performers at various stages, providing space for wide range of talent.

