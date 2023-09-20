54 SINGS SCHMIGADOON to Take Place This Month at 54 Below

Click Here for More on 54 Below

54 Below will preset a special one-night-only event, "54 Sings Schmigadoon," taking place on September 28th at 9:30pm.

"54 Sings Schmigadoon" is a unique tribute to the hit Apple TV+ series "Schmigadoon!" Created by Gabriela Torres, this show promises to be a delightful journey for fans of the series and musical theater lovers of all ages. With the talented Aidan Wells serving as Music Director, the audience can expect exceptional musical arrangements, performances, and zany fun.

The cast for this magical night includes a stellar lineup of rising stars including:

Kolby Bates

Connor Burns

Toby Chernesky

Noelle DeFelice

Aaron Dix

J. Giachetti

Joe Kotze

Jamie Lockhart

Ruby Locknar

Mason Olshavsky

Yumeko Stern

Joseph Thor

Tori Jade Lopez

Audiences can look forward to reimagined renditions of beloved songs from the "Schmigadoon!" seasons one and two such as “You Can’t Tame Me,” “Kaput,” and “A Happy Beginning.” This talented ensemble of performers is set to create a memorable evening filled with toe-tapping tunes and infectious energy.

Join us at 54 Below on September 28th at 9:30pm for a night that will transport you to the enchanting world of "Schmigadoon!" Tickets are available now and can be purchased through the 54 Below website (Click Here) or by calling the box office at (646) 476-3551.