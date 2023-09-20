54 SINGS SCHMIGADOON to Take Place This Month at 54 Below

The audience can expect exceptional musical arrangements, performances, and zany fun.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Natalie Douglas Partners With Club44 Records Photo 1 Natalie Douglas And Club44 Join Forces
Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUT Photo 2 Camille Diamond To Play Don't Tell Mama
10 Videos To Kick Off Linda Purl's THIS COULD BE THE START at The Green Room 42 Photo 3 Linda Purl Launches New Album September 11th
THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Will Play Birdland Theater October 5th Photo 4 Bryce Edwards To Bring FRIVOLITY To Birdland

54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below
54 SINGS SCHMIGADOON to Take Place This Month at 54 Below

54 Below will preset a special one-night-only event, "54 Sings Schmigadoon," taking place on September 28th at 9:30pm. 

"54 Sings Schmigadoon" is a unique tribute to the hit Apple TV+ series "Schmigadoon!" Created by Gabriela Torres, this show promises to be a delightful journey for fans of the series and musical theater lovers of all ages. With the talented Aidan Wells serving as Music Director, the audience can expect exceptional musical arrangements, performances, and zany fun.

The cast for this magical night includes a stellar lineup of rising stars including:

  • Kolby Bates

  • Connor Burns

  • Toby Chernesky

  • Noelle DeFelice

  • Aaron Dix

  • J. Giachetti

  • Joe Kotze

  • Jamie Lockhart

  • Ruby Locknar

  • Mason Olshavsky

  • Yumeko Stern

  • Joseph Thor

  • Tori Jade Lopez

Audiences can look forward to reimagined renditions of beloved songs from the "Schmigadoon!" seasons one and two such as “You Can’t Tame Me,” “Kaput,” and “A Happy Beginning.” This talented ensemble of performers is set to create a memorable evening filled with toe-tapping tunes and infectious energy.

Join us at 54 Below on September 28th at 9:30pm for a night that will transport you to the enchanting world of "Schmigadoon!" Tickets are available now and can be purchased through the 54 Below website (Click Here) or by calling the box office at (646) 476-3551.




RELATED STORIES

1
Jerry Mitchell, JoAnn M. Hunter & More to Join Fundraiser for SDCF Photo
Jerry Mitchell, JoAnn M. Hunter & More to Join Fundraiser for SDCF

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has revealed the initial slate of directors and choreographers for Try It Like This: Directors and Choreographers Take the Stage. See who is taking part and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
A.J. Shivley & More Join WRITE OUT LOUD VOLUME 5 at 54 Below Photo
A.J. Shivley & More Join WRITE OUT LOUD VOLUME 5 at 54 Below

54 BELOW will present Write Out Loud: From Contest to Concert Volume 5 on September 25th at 7pm. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Original RENT Stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp to Return to 54 Below Photo
Original RENT Stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp to Return to 54 Below

Don't miss the highly anticipated reunion of Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of Rent, as they take the stage together at 54 Below. Find out where and when you can catch this exciting show for a limited time only.

4
Bean, Creel, Butler & More to Join Cheyenne Jackson at 54 Below Photo
Bean, Creel, Butler & More to Join Cheyenne Jackson at 54 Below

Shoshana Bean, Gavin Creel, Kerry Butler, and more will be joining Cheyenne Jackson for his highly anticipated debut at 54 Below. Don't miss this star-studded lineup of talented performers as they deliver an unforgettable night of entertainment. Get all the details and book your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You