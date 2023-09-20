54 SINGS SCHMIGADOON to Take Place This Month at 54 Below

The audience can expect exceptional musical arrangements, performances, and zany fun.
POPULAR
54 Below will preset a special one-night-only event, "54 Sings Schmigadoon," taking place on September 28th at 9:30pm.
"54 Sings Schmigadoon" is a unique tribute to the hit Apple TV+ series "Schmigadoon!" Created by Gabriela Torres, this show promises to be a delightful journey for fans of the series and musical theater lovers of all ages. With the talented Aidan Wells serving as Music Director, the audience can expect exceptional musical arrangements, performances, and zany fun.
The cast for this magical night includes a stellar lineup of rising stars including:
Kolby Bates
Connor Burns
Toby Chernesky
Noelle DeFelice
Aaron Dix
J. Giachetti
Joe Kotze
Jamie Lockhart
Ruby Locknar
Mason Olshavsky
Yumeko Stern
Joseph Thor
Tori Jade Lopez
Audiences can look forward to reimagined renditions of beloved songs from the "Schmigadoon!" seasons one and two such as “You Can’t Tame Me,” “Kaput,” and “A Happy Beginning.” This talented ensemble of performers is set to create a memorable evening filled with toe-tapping tunes and infectious energy.
Join us at 54 Below on September 28th at 9:30pm for a night that will transport you to the enchanting world of "Schmigadoon!" Tickets are available now and can be purchased through the 54 Below website (Click Here) or by calling the box office at (646) 476-3551.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You