54 Below to Present YOUNGISH: A Concert Of The Tweens 'N Teens Songbook

Catch the performance at 54 Below on November 8th.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE at Teatro SEA @ The Clemente is a thrill! Photo 1 NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE Earns Its Name
Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photo 2 Kurt Weill Focus Of First Night Of Cabaret Convention
Review: David Dean Bottrell's DEAR MR. BOTTRELL, I CANNOT POSSIBLY ACCEPT THIS A Love Lett Photo 3 Bottrell Brings Brilliance To The Boards
Review: HERE COME THE DREAMERS As MAUDE MAGGART Comes Back To Sing at Birdland Photo 4 Maude Maggart Makes DREAMY Return To Birdland

54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below
54 Below to Present YOUNGISH: A Concert Of The Tweens 'N Teens Songbook

54 Below to Present YOUNGISH: A Concert Of The Tweens 'N Teens Songbook

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Youngish: A Concert of the Tweens 'N Teens Songbook by Nicky Phillips and Sarah Ziegler on November 8th. In honor of the release of their first songbook, Phillips and Ziegler are making their 54 Below cabaret debut. The "tween" years are difficult, funny, heartbreaking, and fun. In short, they're the perfect fodder for musical theater! Come discover fresh comedy songs, up-tempos, ballads, and group numbers, all of which revel in the awkwardness and, yes, beauty, of those unique years between childhood and adulthood. Join us as Broadway's brightest young stars take these tunes from page to stage for the first time!

Featuring: Devin Trey Campbell (MJ The Musical, Kinky Boots); Layla Capers (Disney's The Lion King, School of Rock), Charlie Carrocio (Fulton Theatre's The Sound of Music); Vinya Chhabra (Hal Leonard Vocal Competition Winner); Luke Islam (AGT, 13: The Musical, Theater Camp); Sophia Manicone (Parade); Mackenzier Mercer (national tours of Disney's Frozen & LES MISERABLES); Bella May Mordus (The Ferryman); Remi Tuckman (Paw Patrol) and Brie Zimmer (Happy Birthday, The Duke). Musical direction is by Joe Kinosian (Murder for Two).

Youngish: A Concert of the Tweens 'N Teens Songbook by Nicky Phillips and Sarah Ziegler plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 8th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-35 cover charge ($29-$40), with Premium tickets at $60 ($67.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Gaten Matarazzo, Maria Bilbao & More From SWEENEY TODD to Perform at 54 Below Photo
Gaten Matarazzo, Maria Bilbao & More From SWEENEY TODD to Perform at 54 Below

Don't miss Gaten Matarazzo, Maria Bilbao, and a talented cast as they bring the dark and captivating story of SWEENEY TODD to life at 54 Below.

2
Arielle Jacobs Joins HERE LIES LOVE Sings The Songs Of J. Oconer Navarro At 54 Below Photo
Arielle Jacobs Joins HERE LIES LOVE Sings The Songs Of J. Oconer Navarro At 54 Below

J. Oconer Navarro and the cast of Here Lies Love will take the stage at 54 Below for an evening of his original music on October 9 at 7pm. Leading lady Arielle Jacobs, whose breakout performance as Imelda Marcos has garnered praise from critics and audiences, joins the previously announced cast members in celebrating Navarro's work

3
54 Below to Celebrate 15 Years of The Jimmy Awards Photo
54 Below to Celebrate 15 Years of The Jimmy Awards

54 BELOW will celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Jimmy Awards® with 15 talented alumni on January 29 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm.

4
Jerry Mitchell, JoAnn M. Hunter & More to Join Fundraiser for SDCF Photo
Jerry Mitchell, JoAnn M. Hunter & More to Join Fundraiser for SDCF

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has revealed the initial slate of directors and choreographers for Try It Like This: Directors and Choreographers Take the Stage. See who is taking part and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
THE LION KING

Recommended For You