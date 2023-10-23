54 Below to Present YOUNGISH: A Concert Of The Tweens 'N Teens Songbook

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Youngish: A Concert of the Tweens 'N Teens Songbook by Nicky Phillips and Sarah Ziegler on November 8th. In honor of the release of their first songbook, Phillips and Ziegler are making their 54 Below cabaret debut. The "tween" years are difficult, funny, heartbreaking, and fun. In short, they're the perfect fodder for musical theater! Come discover fresh comedy songs, up-tempos, ballads, and group numbers, all of which revel in the awkwardness and, yes, beauty, of those unique years between childhood and adulthood. Join us as Broadway's brightest young stars take these tunes from page to stage for the first time!

Featuring: Devin Trey Campbell (MJ The Musical, Kinky Boots); Layla Capers (Disney's The Lion King, School of Rock), Charlie Carrocio (Fulton Theatre's The Sound of Music); Vinya Chhabra (Hal Leonard Vocal Competition Winner); Luke Islam (AGT, 13: The Musical, Theater Camp); Sophia Manicone (Parade); Mackenzier Mercer (national tours of Disney's Frozen & LES MISERABLES); Bella May Mordus (The Ferryman); Remi Tuckman (Paw Patrol) and Brie Zimmer (Happy Birthday, The Duke). Musical direction is by Joe Kinosian (Murder for Two).

Youngish: A Concert of the Tweens 'N Teens Songbook by Nicky Phillips and Sarah Ziegler plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 8th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-35 cover charge ($29-$40), with Premium tickets at $60 ($67.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.