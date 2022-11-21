54 Below to Present THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS This Holiday Season

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS from Emmy nominee Kat Radley and the Off-Broadway writing team of Bryan Blaskie and Manny Hagopian. Joining the previously announced concert of the new musical are Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night, Groundhog Day), Brandi Chavonne Massey (Jekyll and Hyde, The Color Purple), and Lucie Pohl (Overwatch) as the Carols of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, respectively. Elijah Caldwell (A Strange Loop, The Devil Wears Prada) will play Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge's late business partner.

Asa Somers (Dear Evan Hansen) and Anita Welch (Hercules) will play Jerry and Belle, the featured roles who are standing in the way of the Carols and their eternity.

THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS is an adaptation of the Dickens classic but tells the story of how three Ghosts-all named Carol-found their soul-saving roles in the afterlife. Casting will be announced at a later date. The new musical is written by Kat Radley (The Daily Show), Manny Hagopian (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends), and Bryan Blaskie (Assistants the Musical). Rounding out the cast are Travis Leland, Jordan Kai Burnett, and Taylor Simon. The concert will feature music direction by Bryan Blaskie.

The Christmas Carols Concert plays 54 Below (254 West 54 th Street) on December 9 at 9:30pm. There is a $40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Manny Hagopian is known for his writing in the award-winning AAA video games from Respawn Entertainment and EA: Titanfall, Titanfall 2, the hit Battle Royale APEX Legends, and the Star Wars game Jedi: Fallen Order. After forcing Bryan to help with his first musical back in 2013, the two have since worked together on five musicals including Assistants (Off-Broadway), Earhart: A Musical Flight, and Tonya Harding: The Musical (E! Entertainment, New York Times).

Kat Radley is an Emmy nominated staff writer on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central, and has been featured in Glamour Magazine and The Hollywood Reporter as one of the top female writers in late night. Kat has performed stand-up on FOX's Laughs, and her jokes can be heard on Sirius XM Radio, Pandora, Spotify, and her debut album on iTunes entitled The Important Thing Is That I'm Pretty. She has opened for Maria Bamford and headlined SF Sketchfest and the Women in Comedy Festival in Boston. She also toured Europe performing at clubs like The Comedy Store in London as well as the premiere Berlin Comedy Festival.

Bryan Blaskie is a composer, music director, and theatre educator from Columbus, Ohio. His music has been performed from LA to New York in collaboration with organizations such as Lincoln Center, American Opera Projects, and the Brooklyn Museum. His musical Assistants (with APEX Legends' Manny Hagopian) ran Off-Broadway in 2019. Other musicals and operas include Nothing to See Here (Rubber City Theatre, New York Theatre Barn), Ghost Girls (Hussian College in Studio), Victorian Courting & Zombies (New York Film Academy), Outside (Stonewall Inn). Winner of the ASCAP Max Dreyfus Scholarship, Arthur Judson Prize in music, and multiple music direction awards.