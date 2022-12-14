54 Below to Present Postmodern Jukebox Themed Show in August 2023

54 Below announced that their newest show, 54 Sings Postmodern Jukebox, will premiere in August 2023. Let 54 Below transport you to a 1920s jazz club where Broadway's best sing the songs you know and love, but with a speakeasy twist.

One part celebration of vintage music and culture, one part "'Saturday Night Live' for singers," 54 celebrates the music of Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox show as they take you to an unforgettable trip back in time that makes pop music history.

Hosted by Mikayla Petrilla and featuring jazz covers of both contemporary pop chart-toppers (Britney Spears, Radiohead, Lady Gaga, ABBA, Harry Styles + much more) as well as songs from the musicals that made the careers of the performers on stage.

Cast is TBA but will be announced in the new year.

For tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214872®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2F54below.com%2Fevents%2F54-sings-postmodern-jukebox%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio

recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.



54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.



Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.