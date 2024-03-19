54 Below To Present BEST OF BROADWAY FLOPS in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present Best Of Broadway Flops on April 2 at 7pm at 254 West 54th Street. This show showcases and celebrates both renowned and hidden gems in the world of Broadway musicals that may not have had their time in the limelight. With Best of Broadway Flops, we bring these underdogs into the spotlight and invite theater enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the magic of these potentially overlooked musical masterpieces and rediscover the beauty of their artistry. While a lot of shows may not have been commercially successful at the box office, this doesn't always speak for the show's quality. Very often, these shows end up having long and loved runs in regional theaters and beyond!

Best of Broadway Flops is produced and hosted by vocalists Ted Calvin and Mario Greiner with music direction by Michael Lavine. The show features performers known for their work on Broadway, Off-Broadway, TikTok, X-Factor and more, such as Ashlyn Maddox, Brandi Chavonne Massey, Cara Rose DiPietro, Carol Angeli, Dan Hoy, and more.

Best of Broadway Flops plays at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 2 at 7pm. Cover charges are $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees) - $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees). Premiums are $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE CAST

This is your opportunity to discover a fresh wave of talent. Whether they're new or returning faces to 54 Below, each one is making their mark on New York City. Featuring performances from Angel Alzeidan (Next to Normal), Carol Angeli (Here Lies Love Broadway), Ted Calvin (Swan Lake Rock Opera Off-Broadway), Juan Castro (54 Sings Diana the Musical), Cara Rose DiPietro (Catch Me If You Can at Arena Stage), Hannah Ellowitz (Which Way To The Stage at Short North Stage), Mario Greiner (The Frankenstein Project Off Broadway), Dan Hoy (Harmony Broadway), Jessie Rae Jordan (Little Shop of Horrors), Katherine Lindsley (Anastasia), Ashlyn Maddox (Parade Broadway), Rachel Marie (Ximer Off Broadway), Brandi Chavonne Massey (Wicked Broadway), Jennifer Molson (The Office! A Musical Parody Off Broadway), Ben Neumeyer (Pirates of Penzance at Nashville Opera), Bryan George Rowell (Blippi North American Tour), SEBEYA (Aladdin in Germany), Autumn Eliza Sheffy (The Marvelous Wonderettes), Annabelle Skala (54 Sings Bo Burnham), Luke Surretsky (A Christmas Carol Off Broadway), Joseph C. Townsend, and Reneé Urquiola ("The X Factor" Bolivia).