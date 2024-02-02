54 Below To Present 54 SINGS LOVE LETTERS TO NYC On March 19

Visit 54 Below for a night of love letters to “the city that never sleeps” from the perspective  of some of New York City's freshest talent!

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below Photo 2 Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below
Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland Photo 3 Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland
Review: Carolyn Montgomery Lovingly Honors Rosemary Clooney in GIRLSINGER at Birdland Photo 4 Review: Carolyn Montgomery Honors Clooney in GIRLSINGER at Birdland

54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Love Letters to NYC on March 19, 2024,  9:30 pm. Visit 54 Below for a night of love letters to “the city that never sleeps” from the perspective of some of New York City's freshest talent!

Directed and produced by Katy Hollis, Love Letters to NYC is destined to be a night of reminders as to why the hustle and bustle will always be worth it. Whether  you're here for a day or a lifetime, these meaningful musical theatre songs will make for an evening that  will certainly sweep you off your feet. Come for a night of falling back in love with the greatest city in the  world. 

Director/producer, Katy Hollis, is a New York City based actor, singer, dancer, director, and producer.  Katy is currently studying musical theatre at Marymount Manhattan College and is on track to graduate  in the spring of 2025 with a BFA in Musical Theatre and a minor in Communication and Media Arts. She  is so excited to be producing her first cabaret at 54 Below! Music director, Joseph Thor (He/Him) started  stealing from other composers at the age of 15 and MDing cabarets after he graduated with no money.  He studied composition under Clay Zambo and Ben Rauch (shoutout) at The Hartt School for a year,  before realizing compo school was the bane of his existence (go Hawks though). Then he studied Music  Theatre. Yay. His compositional credits have spanned form New York, Europe, Nashville, and beyond.

His works include Odds and Ends: A Song Cycle which recently made its debut at 54 Below in New York  City. His absurdist comedy Fruit of the Loom, co-written with the incomparable Brendan Sheehan, made  its resurgence last semester at OCU and got nominated for 9 OCU APO awards including Best Show,  and Best Script. Last, but not least, his song “You and Me” made it into Ratatouille: The Musical. Stream  “Run Away” by Joseph Thor on Spotify and enjoy the show.

The cast includes Addison Clover, Alyssa Payne, Andres Reyes, Isabella Orosco, Bryanna Cuthill,  Ella Mardirossian, Emma Smiler, Jessie Rathnbun, Joseph Keegan, Juliana (Juj) Malicoat, Kacey  St. Jean, Lanes Miller, Reilly Sylvester, and RJ Christian. 

54 Sings Love Letters to NYC plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 19, 2024, 9:30 pm. Cover  charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here.

Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




RELATED STORIES

1
54 Below Launches 35 BELOW Free Membership Program For Those Aged 35 and Under Photo
54 Below Launches 35 BELOW Free Membership Program For Those Aged 35 and Under

54 Below has launched a new free membership program, 35 Below, for those ages 35 and under! Benefits include tickets $35 (includes $4.50 in fees) or less for select shows, complimentary ticket offers throughout the year, a free virtual membership card, and more to be announced!

2
Ryan McCartan to Host 54 CELEBRATES THE JIMMY AWARDS Photo
Ryan McCartan to Host 54 CELEBRATES THE JIMMY AWARDS

Ryan McCartan will host 54 Celebrates The Jimmy Awards, celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Jimmy Awards. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Tony Winner Melba Moore To Return To 54 Below in March Photo
Tony Winner Melba Moore To Return To 54 Below in March

Tony Winner and 3X Grammy Nominee Melba Moore is set to return to 54 Below. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Newell, Guarini & More to Star in BIGFOOT, THE MUSICAL at 54 Below Photo
Newell, Guarini & More to Star in BIGFOOT, THE MUSICAL at 54 Below

Amber Ruffin, Kevin Sciretta, & David Schmoll's Bigfoot, The Musical to Perform at 54 Below, feat. Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, & more! Don't miss this one-night-only performance of the hilarious and heartwarming musical about Bigfoot.

More Hot Stories For You

Leanne Marie Dobbs to Present THE WINDMILLS OF MY MIND... FOR DUSTY SPRINGFIELD at The Green Room 42Leanne Marie Dobbs to Present THE WINDMILLS OF MY MIND... FOR DUSTY SPRINGFIELD at The Green Room 42
The Slipper Room to Present An Evening Of Storytelling Extravaganza TEASEThe Slipper Room to Present An Evening Of Storytelling Extravaganza TEASE
54 Below to Celebrate Black History Month With David Jackson & David White, Gospel Brunch, André De Shields, & More54 Below to Celebrate Black History Month With David Jackson & David White, Gospel Brunch, André De Shields, & More
Joseph Thor and Friends to Present NORMAN FUCKING ROCKWELL! - A Tribute To Lana Del Rey at The Green Room 42Joseph Thor and Friends to Present NORMAN FUCKING ROCKWELL! - A Tribute To Lana Del Rey at The Green Room 42

Videos

First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings Video
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
DOUBT
ALADDIN
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You