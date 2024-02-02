54 Below To Present 54 SINGS LOVE LETTERS TO NYC On March 19

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Love Letters to NYC on March 19, 2024, 9:30 pm. Visit 54 Below for a night of love letters to “the city that never sleeps” from the perspective of some of New York City's freshest talent!

Directed and produced by Katy Hollis, Love Letters to NYC is destined to be a night of reminders as to why the hustle and bustle will always be worth it. Whether you're here for a day or a lifetime, these meaningful musical theatre songs will make for an evening that will certainly sweep you off your feet. Come for a night of falling back in love with the greatest city in the world.

Director/producer, Katy Hollis, is a New York City based actor, singer, dancer, director, and producer. Katy is currently studying musical theatre at Marymount Manhattan College and is on track to graduate in the spring of 2025 with a BFA in Musical Theatre and a minor in Communication and Media Arts. She is so excited to be producing her first cabaret at 54 Below! Music director, Joseph Thor (He/Him) started stealing from other composers at the age of 15 and MDing cabarets after he graduated with no money. He studied composition under Clay Zambo and Ben Rauch (shoutout) at The Hartt School for a year, before realizing compo school was the bane of his existence (go Hawks though). Then he studied Music Theatre. Yay. His compositional credits have spanned form New York, Europe, Nashville, and beyond.

His works include Odds and Ends: A Song Cycle which recently made its debut at 54 Below in New York City. His absurdist comedy Fruit of the Loom, co-written with the incomparable Brendan Sheehan, made its resurgence last semester at OCU and got nominated for 9 OCU APO awards including Best Show, and Best Script. Last, but not least, his song “You and Me” made it into Ratatouille: The Musical. Stream “Run Away” by Joseph Thor on Spotify and enjoy the show.

The cast includes Addison Clover, Alyssa Payne, Andres Reyes, Isabella Orosco, Bryanna Cuthill, Ella Mardirossian, Emma Smiler, Jessie Rathnbun, Joseph Keegan, Juliana (Juj) Malicoat, Kacey St. Jean, Lanes Miller, Reilly Sylvester, and RJ Christian.

54 Sings Love Letters to NYC plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 19, 2024, 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here.

Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.