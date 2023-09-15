54 Below Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with JChris, Mauricio Martínez, Jai Rodriguez, and More!

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to honor the Latine and Hispanic performers, producers, and artists who are vital members of our artistic community this Hispanic Heritage Month. Join us in celebrating their contributions to our beloved art form as we present performances from JChris, Mauricio Martínez, Jai Rodriguez, as well as shows from producers Gabriela Torres, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, and more! Tickets can be purchased at Click Here. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit Click Here for more information.

In addition, a special menu will be offered to audiences featuring dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more. To view the menu, Click Here.

JCHRIS & FRIENDS: NOCHE LATINA – SEPTEMBER 17 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Come enjoy a night of Latin music presented by urban Latin artist JChris (aka Chris Urquiaga) and an all-star cast from Broadway and TV! Latin music is embedded into NYC’s culture, so it’s only fitting that we pay homage by dedicating a night to the genre and all of its eclectic subgenres. You will hear selections from the Broadway repertoire, Latin pop standards, and original urban Latin tunes penned by JChris. For each of JChris’ guest artists, Latin music & Latin identity means something different to them and they will express what it means to them through their performances.

JChris is known for a smooth voice and high energy Spanish-English performances. His music transcends boundaries, infusing Latin, Afro and Brazilian influences and exploring themes of gender fluidity and queer culture.

Featuring Anna Paloma, Carmen Ezcurra, La Lulu, Jeffrey Nuñez, Jon Rodriguez, Valerie Torres-Rosario, and Rebbekah Vega-Romero.

Ven a disfrutar de una noche de música latina presentada por el artista latino urbano JChris (también conocido como Chris Urquiaga) y un elenco estelar de Broadway y televisión! La música latina está incrustada en la cultura de la ciudad de Nueva York, por lo que es lógico que rindamos homenaje dedicando una noche al género y todos sus subgéneros eclécticos. Escuchará selecciones del repertorio de Broadway, estándares del pop latino y melodías latinas urbanas originales escritas por JChris. Para cada uno de los artistas invitados de Chris, la música latina y la identidad latina significan algo diferente para ellos y expresarán lo que significa para ellos a través de sus presentaciones musicales.

JChris es conocido por una voz suave y actuaciones en español e inglés de alta energía. Su música trasciende fronteras, infundiendo influencias latinas, afro y brasileñas y explorando temas de fluidez de género y cultura queer.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS SCHMIGADOON! – SEPTEMBER 28 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a night full of wacky zaniness as we honor the parody genius of the critically acclaimed musical series “Schmigadoon!” Come with Gabriela Torres (producer) as we cross that bridge with this star-studded cast. Get ready to hear your fan favorites such as “You Can’t Tame Me,” “I Always, Always, Never Get That Man,” “Somewhere Love Is Waiting for You,” and many more. Music direction by Aidan Wells.

Featuring Kolby Bates, Connor Burns, Toby Chernesky, Noelle DeFelice, Aaron Dix, J. Giachetti, Joe Kotze, Jamie Lockhart, Ruby Locknar, Mason Olshavsky, Molly Russo, Yumeko Stern, Joseph Thor, Gabriela Torres, and Aidan Wells.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE TWISTED WORLDS OF CHRISTIAN DE GRÉ CÁRDENAS – SEPTEMBER 29 AT 9:30PM

Join La Muerte, the boozy ruler of the underworld, and their adorably ill-made Diablito as they bicker over what worlds to weed in the coming “great reckoning” of their beloved garden. New York Innovative Theater Award nominee Christian De Gré Cárdenas returns to 54 Below with a dark and twisted, unsettling and hilarious, debaucherous retrospective of five fantastical worlds, spanning two centuries, on the verge of total blissful collapse.

Starring a macabre mix of Broadway veterans, opera stalwarts, and indie theater all-stars the evening features hilarious never before seen material along with highlights from the award winning*: Beware The Chupacabra, Jack of Hearts: Master of None, Ampathy (miscreated by a non writer), Fish Food For Feelings, Sappy Tales for a Broken Heart, Whiskey Pants: The Mayor of Williamsburg and the gleefully morbid cabaret series A Drink With Death.

Featuring Justin Anselmi, Sebastian Armendariz, Matthew V. Carter, Nicholas Connolly, Mollie Craven, Bethany Geraghty, Christian Mark Gibbs, Emma Grimsley, Sarah Koenig-Plonskier, Sabina Lueras, Caitlin Mesiano, Rob Moreira, Eric Michael Parker, Trevor Pierce, Josh Plotner, Raquel Suarez Groen, Sam Quiggins, and Adam Wolfe.

*Featuring collaborations with Joseph Reese Anderson, Sarah Sanders, Elias UVA Díaz, Serrana Gay, R. Patrick Alberty, Brian Freeland, and Ariana Paganetti.

Vol V. of the critically acclaimed series “Twisted Operettas” (developed at 54 Below, The Public Theater, Yaddo Colony, SPACE on Ryder, The National Opera Center, Mind The Art Entertainment & the BMI Musical Theater workshop.)

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 GOES HORROR! – OCTOBER 4 AT 7PM

Celebrate the Spooky Season in Broadway’s Living Room with an homage to horror from musicals long past! 54 Goes Horror! is a spectre-tacular evening of merriment, murder and mystery. Music directed by Neil Klein (Archie’s Weird Parody, Playing Dead) and starring a host of hair-raising performers. Be ready to be terrified with songs from Sweeney Todd, Little Shop of Horrors, American Psycho, and more. Get ready for the fright of your life as we kick off October with 54 Goes Horror!

Produced by Cesario Tirado-Ortiz and Gina Lardi.

Featuring Frenie Acoba, Danielle Breistein, Avery Ingvarson, Nathan Lanum, Gina Lardi, Josh Lococo, Hugo Rose Reale, Haley Seda, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, Sam Ust, and more stars to be announced!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage

54 SINGS Amy Winehouse – OCTOBER 4 AT 9:30PM

You know that I’m no good… but this show is guaranteed to be!

Get ready to be transported to a soulful and intimate realm as we pay tribute to the legendary Amy Winehouse. Come party with producer Gabriela Torres as we explore Winehouse’s most beloved songs like “Rehab,” “Back to Black,” and many more with a star-studded cast. Join us as we celebrate the life and music of one of the most influential artists of our time. Music direction by Aidan Wells.

Featuring Jade Brathwaite, Julia Dale, Avery Franks, Siobhán Jones, Olivia Kuykendall, Lexi Pappas, Julia Parasram, Abby Stewart, and Gabriela Torres.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage

MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ: 5’11” BASED IN NYC, FEAT. Linedy Genao & MORE! – OCTOBER 5 & 6 AT 7PM

“Speaking economically, it was a perfect night of cabaret entertainment.” – Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

Emmy Award winner and Tony Award® watcher Mauricio Martínez has had a lot of self-tape sides filling up his Dropbox. In his new show, 5’11, Based in NYC, he’s putting those to good use in a musical “What If…,” sorting through what might have been. Pushing aside the ring light, the show is an electric night of musical theatre, featuring a band led by musical director Brian J. Nash and featuring special guests, the “Mexican Marvel,” hailed as a “world class vocalist” by BroadwayWorld, proudly debuts his new solo show at 54 Below.

Featuring Linedy Genao and Alexis Michelle.

Written by Mauricio Martínez & Robbie Rozelle, with musical direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash. Directed by Robbie Rozelle.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80-$85 premium seating ($89.50-$95 with fees). $25 food & beverage

Jai Rodriguez: A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES – OCTOBER 26-28 AT 7PM

Emmy Award winner and Broadway veteran Jai Rodriguez returns home to the NYC stage after 17 years, with his new cabaret show A Thousand Sweet Kisses, chronicling his hilarious journey through love, sex and relationships.

Best known as the “Culture Guy” in the groundbreaking original “Queer Eye,” theater audiences first met Jai at the age of 18 when he played Angel in RENT, making him the youngest person ever cast in a leading role in that show. While in NYC, Jai appeared at Lincoln Center in Spinning Into Butter, as Carmen Ghia in The Producers and as Zanna in the cult classic Zanna, Don’t! While performing eight shows a week, Jai became a fixture in nightlife with his popular post modern pop cabaret night at XL called Twisted Cabaret. Since then Jai has become a regular fixture in TV and film guest starring on shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Rookie,” “The Magicians,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Fantasy Island,” and as the scene stealing Geoffrey in “Malibu Country” opposite Reba and Lily Tomlin to name a few. Most recently Jai was in the Judd Apatow film BROS and is in “Uncoupled,” which is about to shoot its second season.

A Thousand Sweet Kisses is a hilarious and touching musical cabaret featuring Broadway and pop classics as well as never before told behind the scenes stories. Each night will feature a different surprise guest dueting “I’ll Cover You” from RENT with him. Join us for Jai’s unforgettable return to the NYC stage!

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95-$100 premium seating ($106-$111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage

DELECTABLY EVIL: BROADWAY’S GREATEST VILLAINS – OCTOBER 29 AT 9:30PM

Villains have more fun anyway…

Be prepared for a night of twisted fun jam-packed with wickedness and deceit featuring your favorite Broadway villains! Expect songs from Heathers, Mean Girls, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and many more. Join Gabriela Torres (producer) as we take a plunge into the dark side with this star-studded cast. Music direction by Neil Klein.

Featuring Kolby Bates, Connor Burns, Tristan Caldwell, Aaron Dix, Kenzie Elizabeth, Jared Goodwin, Molly Kavanaugh, Lauren Riddle, Huxley Robb, Molly Russo, Lily Soto, Natalie Steele, Gabriela Torres, and Cholë Wendler.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

JCHRIS & FRIENDS: NOCHE LATINA September 17 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)