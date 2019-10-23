3D Cabaret Returns In 3D CABARET PART 2

Three veteran South Bay performers, who thrilled sold-out audiences in 2018 with their "3D Cabaret" at Mountain View's Pear Theatre, make a triumphant return to the Pear Flambé Cabaret with "3D Cabaret Part 2" on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23. The trio (who share a first name as well as a love of music) and their special guests will perform a wide range of showtunes in this enchanting evening. Tickets ($20 each) can be purchased by visiting www.thepear.org or calling (650) 254-1148; all profits benefit nonprofit youth arts programs in the Bay Area.

Songs to be performed include both classics and lesser known gems such as "Suddenly Seymour," the duet from Little Shop of Horrors; a quartet, "Hungover," from Next Thing You Know; "Lily's Eyes," a duet from The Secret Garden; the duet "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," from Promises, Promises (best known from Dionne Warwick's recording); "(I Guess) I Miss You," a duet from Spongebob Squarepants the Musical; the duet "Unworthy of Your Love" from Assassins, and many more.

David Mister has been a Bay Area resident since 2004 and currently works for Apple. A prolific stage performer, he has been seen in musicals with Broadway By the Bay, Foothill Music Theatre, CMTSJ's Marquee Productions, South Bay Musical Theatre, Ray of Light Theatre, Palo Alto Players, Los Altos Stage Company, Hillbarn Theatre, and Sunnyvale Community Players. The Mountain View resident has also performed with the San Francisco Symphony Chorus, including on their Grammy-winning recording of Mahler's 8th Symphony.

San Jose resident David Murphy has appeared in more than 35 shows around the San Francisco Bay Area, and he's produced, sound designed, or marketed many more. He's delighted audiences in onstage roles with Children's Musical Theater San Jose, Lucky Penny Productions, South Bay Musical Theatre, Cabrillo Stage, Berkeley Playhouse, Palo Alto Players, and others. He will soon be seen as the ever-angry Neville Landless in Foothill Musical Theatre's The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and he'll be reprising one of his favorite (and tallest) roles later this spring at Sunnyvale Community Players. For more information, visit www.murphy.wtf.

Dave Leon is a Bay Area native, born and raised in San Jose and currently living in Santa Clara. Working by day for the County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors, he is frequently on stage on the evenings and weekends, having performed at South Bay Musical Theatre, Sunnyvale Community Players, Santa Clara Players, Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre, Pintello Comedy Theater, Limelight Actors Theater, Custom Made Theatre Company, Dragon Theatre, Cabrillo Stage, and Palo Alto Players. Additionally, he is a musician who has played in numerous ensembles over the years and has dabbled in stand-up comedy and voiceover work.

Special singing guests include local talents Sarah Smith, Jennifer Stark, Kyle Arrouzet, and Alea Selburn. Musical direction and piano accompaniment is provided once again by Bob Sunshine (the "honorary David").

Pear Flambé Cabaret offers short engagements of diverse, local vocalists with minimal instrumental accompaniment throughout the Pear Theatre season. This welcome addition of music at the Pear follows the well received production of "Oh, Coward!" and the wildly successful, sold-out "3D Cabaret." The Pear Flambé Cabaret series is being coordinated by Bay Area theatre icon Walter Mayes.





