10 Videos to Make You Jolly About CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Starring Karen Mason

Karen Mason is well-known and well-loved for many things. There are her Broadway appearances in shows like Wonderland, Hairspray, Mamma Mia! and (quite famously) Sunset Boulevard. She has a long history of sold-out shows in nightclubs and albums that everyone rushes to buy, the moment they come out. During the global health crisis, Ms. Mason became one of the industry's most industrious creators of online content. This December, though, Karen Mason returns to the stage with that creation of her own making that is hailed as legendary: the holiday show CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS!

When Mason's annual Christmas show lands at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on December 17th, it will be for a three-night run (December 17,18, 19) that is certain sell out, so interested parties should get information and tickets right now HERE. In the meantime, Broadway World Cabaret has compiled a list of ten videos to keep everyone in the spirit until the big day comes when the tradition is carried on for another year.

Karen Mason has a new album out. Get details at the Karen Mason website HERE.

1. We Three Kings

2. Save Me The Rose

3. Now That I Know

4. Shoot For The Moon

5. Something's Coming

6. Silent Night

7. Over The Rainbow

8. It's About Time

9. Help is on the Way

10. It'll Be Christmas Before You Know It