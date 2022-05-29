10 Videos To Tide Us Over Til Joanna Gleason's OUT OF THE ECLIPSE at 54 Below On May 30 & 31

Something special is happening this Memorial Day: Tony Award recipient and world-renowned storyteller Joanna Gleason will return to Feinstein's/54 Below with her musical memoir OUT OF THE ECLIPSE. No ordinary autobiographical club act is Out Of The Eclipse, though; this is the universally relatable tale of how one recovers from the loss of a parent or, in Joanna's case, both parents. Filled with humor, pathos, and great music, Gleason's show has garnered rave reviews every time she performs it, wherever she performs it, and this will be Joanna's return to the New York nightclub stage.

As the Fans Of Joanna and the lovers of Out Of The Eclipse await this return engagement, Broadway World Cabaret is looking at some of our favorite Joanna Gleason moments to be found on The YouTube Machine. This is a show that people won't want to miss.

Get information and make reservations for OUT OF THE ECLIPSE on May 30th HERE.

Live Stream OUT OF THE ECLIPSE on May 31st HERE.

1. Close Your Eyes

2. Swell

3. I Love My Wife/1977 Tony Awards

4. It Takes Two

5. Joanna and Chris Sing For Fans of Theater Pizzazz

6. May The Best Man Win

7. JCCA Celebration of Hope

8. Moments In The Woods

9. Married Life

10. The Best Actress at the 1988 Tony Awards