10 Videos To Tap Your Toes To While Waiting For TONY YAZBECK at 54 Below On January 9th & 10th

Broadway Leading Man, triple threat, and Broadway World Cabaret favorite Tony Yazbeck will return to 54 Below next week with a brand new show that puts on display, once more, his one-of-a-kind talent and all the charm, charisma, and show business gifts that make him more than just our favorite, but everyone's favorite. After eleven Broadway shows and countless turns on the stages of the cabaret and concert circuit, Tony Yazbeck continually brings to his shows a perfect blending of Old World Classic Broadway with Modern Day transparency and vulnerability. Informing his shows with his own life experiences, a wealth of technical training, and the natural instincts of a world class storyteller, Tony Yazbeck has been a constant thrill and delight in every 54 Below show.

While waiting for Tony to take his his bow on January 9th, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been sharing with each other some of our favorite Yazbeck videos from over the years, in order to share them with all of our readers.

Get information and reservations to TONY YAZBECK on January 9th and 10th at 7 pm on the 54 Below website HERE.

Visit the Tony Yazbeck website HERE.

1. Out There

2. The Floor Above Me

3. Put Me To The Test

4 All I Need Is The Girl

5. Play at Home with the POPS

6. Cheek To Cheek

7. Lucky to Be Me

8. The Music and the Mirror

9. This Is Not Over Yet

10. Forget About The Boy