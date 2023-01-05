Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

10 Videos To Tap Your Toes To While Waiting For TONY YAZBECK at 54 Below On January 9th & 10th

The Tony nominated Tony returns to Broadway's Living Room in less than a week,

Jan. 05, 2023  

10 Videos To Tap Your Toes To While Waiting For TONY YAZBECK at 54 Below On January 9th & 10th Broadway Leading Man, triple threat, and Broadway World Cabaret favorite Tony Yazbeck will return to 54 Below next week with a brand new show that puts on display, once more, his one-of-a-kind talent and all the charm, charisma, and show business gifts that make him more than just our favorite, but everyone's favorite. After eleven Broadway shows and countless turns on the stages of the cabaret and concert circuit, Tony Yazbeck continually brings to his shows a perfect blending of Old World Classic Broadway with Modern Day transparency and vulnerability. Informing his shows with his own life experiences, a wealth of technical training, and the natural instincts of a world class storyteller, Tony Yazbeck has been a constant thrill and delight in every 54 Below show.

While waiting for Tony to take his his bow on January 9th, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been sharing with each other some of our favorite Yazbeck videos from over the years, in order to share them with all of our readers.

Get information and reservations to TONY YAZBECK on January 9th and 10th at 7 pm on the 54 Below website HERE.

Visit the Tony Yazbeck website HERE.

1. Out There

2. The Floor Above Me

3. Put Me To The Test

4 All I Need Is The Girl

5. Play at Home with the POPS

6. Cheek To Cheek

7. Lucky to Be Me

8. The Music and the Mirror

9. This Is Not Over Yet

10. Forget About The Boy



Cicily Daniels, Tamar Greene, And Ben Roseberry Tell Brett Maciass TALL TALE OF EL MEXICAN Photo
Cicily Daniels, Tamar Greene, And Ben Roseberry Tell Brett Macias's TALL TALE OF EL MEXICANO BLANCO, January 30
Mexican-American composer Brett Macias tells Tall Tales of El Mexicano Blanco at The Green Room 42 on January 30th at 7pm. The event can be attended in-person or online.
Samantha Pauly to Launch Monthlong Residency at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Samantha Pauly to Launch Monthlong Residency at Chelsea Table + Stage
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Samantha Pauly, from the original cast of SIX The Musical on Broadway, who launches a monthly residency on Monday, January 23 at 7:00 PM.
Nana Kono To Perform BRILLIANT at Dont Tell Mama For One Night Only Photo
Nana Kono To Perform BRILLIANT at Don't Tell Mama For One Night Only
Award-winning actress Nana Kono, star of numerous Ongakuza Musical Company productions such as 'Mademoiselle Mozart' , 'The Little Prince', and 'SUNDAY' will perform in her first solo live concert in New York at Don't Tell Mama.
Julie Halston to Return to Birdland Jazz Club This Month Photo
Julie Halston to Return to Birdland Jazz Club This Month
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of Julie Halston – the brilliant Tony Award-winning comedic actress – on Monday, January 30 at 7:00 PM.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Review: AIROTIC SOIREE at HK Hall Puts Athletes and Artists In Sexy Sequins On Delectable DisplayReview: AIROTIC SOIREE at HK Hall Puts Athletes and Artists In Sexy Sequins On Delectable Display
January 3, 2023

The new cabaret act in town is the aerial and acrobatic AIROTIC SOIRÉE.
Feature: People To Watch In Cabaret And Concert In 2023Feature: People To Watch In Cabaret And Concert In 2023
January 1, 2023

Some of the people from the 2022 list have gone on to great things, so be sure to keep an eye out for these folks in 2023.
Feature: Editor's Picks For 2022Feature: Editor's Picks For 2022
December 31, 2022

This is not a “Best Of” list because it isn’t for me to say what is best, only what resonated with me, but after a lot, a lot, a lot of shows, this New Year's Eve, these shows are still on my mind.
Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day EightFeature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day Eight
December 31, 2022

For the next eight days of the holiday season, Broadway World Cabaret is looking at artists that we consider gifts to the art form, every day of the year, not just Christmas day. Day eight is about the people.
Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day SevenFeature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day Seven
December 30, 2022

For the next eight days of the holiday season, Broadway World Cabaret is looking at artists that we consider gifts to the art form, every day of the year, not just Christmas day. Day seven shines a light on Mandisa Boxill, who is, herself, a light.
share