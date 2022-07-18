Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos To Shine A Light On TOM KITT: REFLECTIONS, A SOLO CONCERT at 54 Below

Award-winner Tom Kitt brings his wonderfully intimate show back to Feinstein's for two nights in July.

Jul. 18, 2022  

10 Videos To Shine A Light On TOM KITT: REFLECTIONS, A SOLO CONCERT at 54 Below Multiple award winning Broadway creative and former rock band front runner, Tom Kitt, is returning to 54 Below this month for more performances of his solo show REFLECTIONS, A SOLO CONCERT, which debuted in May at the supper club known as Broadway's Living Room. That show (which this reporter suggested should be a residency in THIS review) is a simple, straightforward, intimate evening with one of Broadway's great creators of musical theater. Charming, magnetic, and with performing talent that will hopefully never get lost behind his gifts as a composer, Tom Kitt and REFLECTIONS are a welcome night out in the clubs.

In anticipation of the evening, which is as much about Kitt chatting with the audience as it is about him singing for them, Broadway World Cabaret has curated ten videos to give fans (and potential fans) a sense of what they can expect when REFLECTIONS returns to 54 Below on July 26th (we missed the deadline that would have this story online before the July 18th story, sadly).

For information and reservations to Tom Kitt: Reflections, A Solo Concert visit the 54 Below website HERE.

1. I Am The One

2. A Chat With Tom Kitt

3. At Broadway Teacher's Workshop

4.

5. Oh, Columbia

6. I Am The One

7. I Didn't Get To Say Goodbye

8. 5 Questions

9. Regarding "Reflect"

10. She Has Hope

